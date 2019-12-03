Vox Sentences: Uh-oh, NATO

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Protests in India demand justice for killed rape victim

New Delhi, Mumbai, and several other Indian cities saw crowds take to the streets to call for justice in the case of a young woman raped and murdered last week. [ AP / Sheikh Saaliq ]

] Police believe that four men deflated the tires of a 27-year-old veterinarian, pretending to offer her assistance before raping and murdering her. Her body was found burned in a wooded area the next day. The four men have been arrested, having made full confessions. [ NPR / Lauren Frayer ]

] Violence against women has received increased attention in India since 2012, after a brutal gang-rape and murder of a woman on a bus in New Delhi. Subsequent protests and outrage have resulted in several legislations to protect women. [ Bloomberg ]

] Some women say that city safety measures won’t be enough, that there needs to be larger reform in attitudes about women in India. “We have got used to fear. Let’s fix attitudes instead of trying to blame cities,” said Samyukta, a local woman. [BBC]

Miscellaneous

As evident in his resurgence in pop culture, Mister Rogers is still teaching us about how to get along— even across generations. [Vulture / Jen Chaney]

Despite Trump granting states the mandate to ban refugees, one historically conservative state is asking for more of them. [ Washington Post / Griff Witte ]

] “Horrified and ashamed”: A woman says she was forced to sleep with British Prince Andrew while on a business trip with her boss Jeffrey Epstein. [ CBS News ]

] Alex Ward shines some light on the most important American foreign policy officials you’ve never heard of: Brian Hook. [ Vox / Alex Ward ]

] Internet sensation Lil Bub died Sunday, and we still haven’t gotten over it. [BuzzFeed News / Julia Reinstein]

Verbatim

“What the Chinese government is doing should be a warning to everybody who kind of goes along happily thinking, ‘How could anyone be worried about these technologies?’” [Pilar Ossorio, a professor of law and bioethics at the University of Wisconsin Madison on China’s use of DNA in mapping faces and discriminating against Uighurs]

Watch this: The trick that made animation realistic

An invention that combined real motion with drawings changed animation forever. [YouTube / Phil Edwards]

