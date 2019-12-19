Vox Sentences: What’s in the budget deal?

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Hey, Congress agreed on something!

Fires, a heat wave, and a state of emergency

The Australian state of New South Wales declared a state of emergency as record hot temperatures escalated already devastating wildfires across Australia. [ CNN / Jessie Yeung and Sol Han ]

] Twice this week, Australia reached temperatures as hot as 41.9 degrees Celsius (107.4 Fahrenheit), smashing previous records. [ BBC ]

] As a result, the nearly 100 wildfires raging around New South Wales stand to grow larger in the dry, hot conditions. [ CBS News ]

] Six are reported dead as a result of the blazes, with many more in danger from the flames and a layer of smoke settling on Australian cities. [NBC News / Isobel van Hagen]

“If you’re applying to 10, 15, 20 schools, there’s no way that you’re going to get everything in, review every single thing, sign every single thing on time. There’s probably money being missed out on, applicants not being admitted, that kind of thing.” [Director of a Chicago organization that provides financial advice speaking about the issue of colleges primarily using email to contact prospective students]

