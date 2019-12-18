Vox Sentences: The president impeached

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

House votes to impeach Trump

Algerian presidential election fails to quiet unrest

A poorly attended presidential election failed to settle Algerian unrest about the political situation of their country. [ Financial Times / Heba Saleh ]

] Former Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the ousted Abdelaziz Bouteflika regime claimed victory over five candidates, all with ties to the regime, with 58.15 percent of the vote. [ NPR / Merrit Kennedy ]

] Algerians have been protesting for a stake in their government in the streets since February, following the usurping of Bouteflika. All the way up the election, many Algerians and country experts expressed hesitation about the election solving any of the problems facing Algeria. [ Vox / Hannah Brown ]

] Protesters intermittently took over voting centers and polling stations, irrespective of police efforts to break up the crowd. Demonstrations are taking on a new fury in the face of the newly elected president. [ BBC / Ahmed Rouaba ]

] Threats of violence and imprisonment are trading between protesters and the government, with some demonstrators sentenced on the day of their arrest and those same protesters previously threatening to physically prevent elites from voting. [The Independent / Borzou Daragahi]

“I was surprised that she didn’t do more in terms of Bush and going after Bush. It just seemed like she was really going to look to impeach Bush and get him out of office. Which personally I think would have been a wonderful thing.” [President Donald Trump said when Wolf Blitzer asked him, in 2008, about Nancy Pelosi]

