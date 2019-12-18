Vox Sentences: The president impeached

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.
House votes to impeach Trump
- For the third time in US history, the House of Representatives voted to impeach the president, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. [Washington Post / John Wagner, Felicia Sonmez, Colby Itkowitz, and Elise Viebeck]
- After six hours of hearings, with speaking time divided equally between Republicans and Democrats, ended with an almost entirely party line vote that affirmed the impeachment proceedings would move forward to a Senate trial. [New York Times / Michael D. Shear and Peter Baker]
- In the end, the vote in favor of impeaching President Trump for abuse of power was 230-197, with two Democrats voting against. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted “present.” [Vox / Ella Nilsen and Emily Stewart]
- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi started off the hearing by saying that Congress had “no choice” but to pursue impeachment. “If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty,” she said. [CNBC / Christina Wilkie]
- On Tuesday, Trump sent a rambling, angry letter to Pelosi, eviscerating House Democrats and blaming them for the investigation against him. [CNN / Maegan Vazquez]
- The letter also presents Trump’s defense of himself, likely to be the basis of his defense in the Senate trial against the president. [Politico / Natasha Bertrand]
- Several Democratic House members are urging Trump to take another path forward: resignation. [Newsweek / Chantal Da Silva]
- Around the country, the televised impeachment hearings were preceded by pro-impeachment rallies with over 200,000 in attendance according to organizers. But a larger political movement isn’t guaranteed to follow. [Vox / Sean Collins]
Algerian presidential election fails to quiet unrest
- A poorly attended presidential election failed to settle Algerian unrest about the political situation of their country. [Financial Times / Heba Saleh]
- Former Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the ousted Abdelaziz Bouteflika regime claimed victory over five candidates, all with ties to the regime, with 58.15 percent of the vote. [NPR / Merrit Kennedy]
- Algerians have been protesting for a stake in their government in the streets since February, following the usurping of Bouteflika. All the way up the election, many Algerians and country experts expressed hesitation about the election solving any of the problems facing Algeria. [Vox / Hannah Brown]
- Protesters intermittently took over voting centers and polling stations, irrespective of police efforts to break up the crowd. Demonstrations are taking on a new fury in the face of the newly elected president. [BBC / Ahmed Rouaba]
- Threats of violence and imprisonment are trading between protesters and the government, with some demonstrators sentenced on the day of their arrest and those same protesters previously threatening to physically prevent elites from voting. [The Independent / Borzou Daragahi]
Miscellaneous
- The State Department has plans to reduce its presence in Iraq. [CNN / Jennifer Hansler and Kylie Atwood]
- 309,000 lost their voter registration in Georgia this week, following 234,000 in Wisconsin last week. [Washington Post / Reis Thebault and Hannah Knowles]
- A UN envoy arrived in Saudi Arabia Tuesday to participate in talks on how to advance the Yemen peace deal reached last year with the Houthi rebels. [Arab News]
- How a huge win for LGBTQ rights happened. [Vox / Trish Bendix]
- Attempts to control swine flu racing across China have fallen short; the flu has already killed 25 percent of the world’s pig population. [New York Times / Keith Bradsher and Ailin Tang]
Verbatim
“I was surprised that she didn’t do more in terms of Bush and going after Bush. It just seemed like she was really going to look to impeach Bush and get him out of office. Which personally I think would have been a wonderful thing.” [President Donald Trump said when Wolf Blitzer asked him, in 2008, about Nancy Pelosi]
