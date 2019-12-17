Vox Sentences: 737 Max-ed out

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

Boeing is going to stop making the 737 Max

vox-mark Sign up for the newsletter Vox Sentences Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. For more newsletters, check out our newsletters page Subscribe

An end to “pontifical secrecy”

Pope Francis ended the practice of keeping Vatican legal proceedings involving sexual misconduct or assault confidential, in an effort to combat the accusations of complicity in covering up the recent trove of sexual misconduct by priests. [ National Catholic Reporter / Joshua J. McElwee ]

] This practice, “pontifical secrecy,” was intended to maintain the privacy of victims and safeguard the reputations of the accused clergymen, but the lifting of the de facto gag order will now allow transparency in the investigations. [ BBC ]

] “The carnival of obscurity is over,” said victim advocate Juan Carlos Cruz, a survivor of clergy abuse himself. [ AP News / Nicole Winfield ]

] Advocates and abuse survivors have called for this measure for decades but recent scrutiny of the Vatican’s handling of priest sex abuse cases prompted the Pope’s decision. [NPR / David Greene]

Miscellaneous

Verbatim

“I was doing nothing more than notifying my co-workers about Google’s obligations under labor law. Googlers are expected to take initiative and it’s really important we hold upper management accountable.” [Wrote former Google security engineer Kathryn Spiers about her firing for notify coworkers of their right to unionize]

Watch this: The real story behind this Harry Styles album cover

How Harry Styles’s new album cover reflects years of the music industry’s fascination with the fish-eye lens. [YouTube / Estelle Caswell]

Read more

“I forced her out”: Giuliani goes on Fox News and admits he’s much more than Trump’s lawyer

2 million federal workers are poised to get paid parental leave for the first time ever

Consumer groups issue product warning for Amazon Ring after latest video hack

American democracy’s Senate problem, explained

Kansas City is making its bus system fare-free. Will other cities do the same?