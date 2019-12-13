Vox Sentences: 2 important votes

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

The committee has spoken

Tories hold on to power in Thursday’s UK election

By a margin of 365 to 203, the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party claimed a victory over the Labour Party in parliamentary elections on Thursday. [ BBC / Becky Morton, Chris Lansdown, Francesca Gillett, and Dulcie Lee ]

] “[Conservative Prime Minister] Boris Johnson now has five years in power. Brexit will happen. Labour faces an existential question about its future — yet again,” said Tony Travers, a professor of politics at the London School of Economics. [ New York Times / Mark Landler and Stephen Castle ]

] While the vote doesn’t reflect the largely negative perceptions of Johnson or a belief in his ability to govern, it does testify to dislike of Jeremy Corbyn, Labour’s left-wing leader who tried to please voters on both sides of the Brexit divide. [ Vox / Zack Beauchamp ]

] Across the UK’s territories, election victory was less certain for the Tories, a fact that could morph into a problem for Johnson down the road if the divisions continue to grow. [ CNN / Stephen Collinson ]

] Corbyn has promised to resign from his position at the head of Labour at the end of this year, in response to the crushing defeat of Thursday’s election. [Vox / Jen Kirby]

“It was a painful scene, may God help his mother, and I wonder why the police did not do anything. Maybe tomorrow this thing could happen with me and no one would help me.” [Abu Mohammad Alkinani, an Iraqi man who knew the boy killed by a mob Thursday]

