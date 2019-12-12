Vox Sentences: Weinstein wants to settle (again)

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

Weinstein’s settlement offends victims and activists

vox-mark Sign up for the newsletter Vox Sentences Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. For more newsletters, check out our newsletters page Subscribe

Netanyahu promises to relinquish minister posts

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the Israeli High Court of Justice that he will resign from all of his ministerial positions. [ Haaretz / Netael Bandel ]

] Facing corruption and bribery charges, Netanyahu will step down from his role as minister of agriculture, diaspora, health, and welfare, but maintains his position as prime minister. [ Al Jazeera ]

] This decision is interpreted as a potential position of weakness for the Likud leader as he enters a historic third election, following his and his opponents’ inability to form a government. [ Wall Street Journal / Felicia Schwartz ]

] While polls predict a repeat of the past two electoral outcomes, the election is a relief from Netanyahu’s legal proceedings and a chance to make his case for immunity. [AP News / Josef Federman]

Miscellaneous

Verbatim

“We’re encouraged that China and the United States seem on the verge of a breakthrough on the phase one negotiations. If accurate, it would be a positive first step in improving our commercial relationship at a time of great uncertainty.” [Executive vice president of the US Chamber of Commerce Myron Brilliant said of a possible US-China trade deal despite clashes with the Trump administration and Chinese officials]

Watch this: Why German spies blew up this US island

How German spies blew up this American island. [YouTube / Coleman Lowndes and Phil Edwards]

Read more

India just redefined its citizenship criteria to exclude Muslims

Artificial intelligence will help determine if you get your next job

The turf war between Trump’s top 2 health care officials, explained

Joe Biden’s immigration plan, explained

“Wall Street Pete”: Progressive protesters crash Buttigieg fundraiser