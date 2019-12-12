Vox Sentences: Weinstein wants to settle (again)

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.
Weinstein’s settlement offends victims and activists
- Harvey Weinstein looks to make a deal settling the accusations against him for a relatively unimpressive sum of $47 million. [LA Times / Stacy Perman]
- Tales of sexual abuse and assault perpetrated by Weinstein first broke in 2017 with a New York Times article that detailed nearly two decades of women’s stories. The discovery of his crimes helped galvanize the Me Too movement. [New York Times / Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey]
- A new study suggests that in the wake of Me Too, sex crimes are being reported more than in the past. [Vox / Anna North]
- While the settlement, with only $25 million going directly to his victims, awaits approval from a bankruptcy court in Delaware and federal judge, it does not resolve the New York criminal sex-crime charges against Weinstein. If convicted, he could face up to a year in prison. [Washington Post / Travis M. Andrews and Deanna Paul]
- This settlement offer is criticized as low, given the experiences of the victims. In previous settlement announcements, only up to $30 million would have gone to accusers. [NPR / Richard Gonzales]
- “We reject the notion that this was the best settlement that could have been achieved on behalf of the victims,” said Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer representing a victim who turned down the terms of Weinstein’s deal. [NBC News]
- Refinery29’s Leah Carroll writes that Weinstein’s possible attempts to garner sympathy with a walker will be unsuccessful due to the severity of his crimes. [Refinery29 / Leah Carroll]
Netanyahu promises to relinquish minister posts
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the Israeli High Court of Justice that he will resign from all of his ministerial positions. [Haaretz / Netael Bandel]
- Facing corruption and bribery charges, Netanyahu will step down from his role as minister of agriculture, diaspora, health, and welfare, but maintains his position as prime minister. [Al Jazeera]
- This decision is interpreted as a potential position of weakness for the Likud leader as he enters a historic third election, following his and his opponents’ inability to form a government. [Wall Street Journal / Felicia Schwartz]
- While polls predict a repeat of the past two electoral outcomes, the election is a relief from Netanyahu’s legal proceedings and a chance to make his case for immunity. [AP News / Josef Federman]
Miscellaneous
- Former US officials helped the United Arab Emirates create their own secret cyber surveillance unit. [Reuters / Joel Schectman and Christopher Bing]
- Another E. coli outbreak reveals the lack of regulatory oversight in food safety. [Wall Street Journal / Annie Gasparro]
- Stigmas and double standards that face autistic girls are especially clear in the attacks on Greta Thunberg. [Vox / Anna North]
- Jeff Bezos’s space company enjoyed another successful launch on Wednesday. [Associated Press / Marcia Dunn]
- A Somali hotel attacked by al-Shabab gunmen saw the battle between the attackers and police for over six hours. [Al Jazeera]
Verbatim
“We’re encouraged that China and the United States seem on the verge of a breakthrough on the phase one negotiations. If accurate, it would be a positive first step in improving our commercial relationship at a time of great uncertainty.” [Executive vice president of the US Chamber of Commerce Myron Brilliant said of a possible US-China trade deal despite clashes with the Trump administration and Chinese officials]
