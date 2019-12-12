 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vox Sentences: Weinstein wants to settle (again)

Weinstein’s latest attempt to settle; Netanyahu to resign from minister positions while Israel goes for third election.

By Hannah Brown
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

Weinstein’s settlement offends victims and activists

  • Harvey Weinstein looks to make a deal settling the accusations against him for a relatively unimpressive sum of $47 million. [LA Times / Stacy Perman]
  • Tales of sexual abuse and assault perpetrated by Weinstein first broke in 2017 with a New York Times article that detailed nearly two decades of women’s stories. The discovery of his crimes helped galvanize the Me Too movement. [New York Times / Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey]
  • A new study suggests that in the wake of Me Too, sex crimes are being reported more than in the past. [Vox / Anna North]
  • While the settlement, with only $25 million going directly to his victims, awaits approval from a bankruptcy court in Delaware and federal judge, it does not resolve the New York criminal sex-crime charges against Weinstein. If convicted, he could face up to a year in prison. [Washington Post / Travis M. Andrews and Deanna Paul]
  • This settlement offer is criticized as low, given the experiences of the victims. In previous settlement announcements, only up to $30 million would have gone to accusers. [NPR / Richard Gonzales]
  • “We reject the notion that this was the best settlement that could have been achieved on behalf of the victims,” said Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer representing a victim who turned down the terms of Weinstein’s deal. [NBC News]
  • Refinery29’s Leah Carroll writes that Weinstein’s possible attempts to garner sympathy with a walker will be unsuccessful due to the severity of his crimes. [Refinery29 / Leah Carroll]

Netanyahu promises to relinquish minister posts

  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the Israeli High Court of Justice that he will resign from all of his ministerial positions. [Haaretz / Netael Bandel]
  • Facing corruption and bribery charges, Netanyahu will step down from his role as minister of agriculture, diaspora, health, and welfare, but maintains his position as prime minister. [Al Jazeera]
  • This decision is interpreted as a potential position of weakness for the Likud leader as he enters a historic third election, following his and his opponents’ inability to form a government. [Wall Street Journal / Felicia Schwartz]
  • While polls predict a repeat of the past two electoral outcomes, the election is a relief from Netanyahu’s legal proceedings and a chance to make his case for immunity. [AP News / Josef Federman]

Miscellaneous

Verbatim

“We’re encouraged that China and the United States seem on the verge of a breakthrough on the phase one negotiations. If accurate, it would be a positive first step in improving our commercial relationship at a time of great uncertainty.” [Executive vice president of the US Chamber of Commerce Myron Brilliant said of a possible US-China trade deal despite clashes with the Trump administration and Chinese officials]

Watch this: Why German spies blew up this US island

How German spies blew up this American island. [YouTube / Coleman Lowndes and Phil Edwards]

Read more

India just redefined its citizenship criteria to exclude Muslims

Artificial intelligence will help determine if you get your next job

The turf war between Trump’s top 2 health care officials, explained

Joe Biden’s immigration plan, explained

“Wall Street Pete”: Progressive protesters crash Buttigieg fundraiser

In This Stream

Vox Sentences

View all 1262 stories

Next Up In The Latest

The Latest

Boris Johnson is set to win major victory in UK elections

By Jen Kirby

Boris Johnson, the UK’s prime minister, explained in under 650 words

By Jen Kirby

Why Democrats just gave away their best chance at ending the trans military ban

By Katelyn Burns

Kentucky’s new governor is giving the right to vote back to 140,000 ex-felons

By German Lopez

The turf war between Trump’s top 2 health care officials, explained

By Dylan Scott

Congressional Democrats’ last, long-shot attempt at climate progress this year

By David Roberts