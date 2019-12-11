Vox Sentences: A deadly shooting, an apparent hate crime

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Shootout at a cemetery and a kosher market

Bill won’t let Muslim migrants become citizens in India

Protesters are taking to the streets in India after Parliament passed a controversial citizenship bill that excludes Muslim migrants. [ Al Jazeera ]

] Under the newly passed Citizenship Amendment Bill, all religious minorities except for Muslims are afforded an expedited citizenship application. [ Washington Post / Joanna Slater and Niha Masih ]

] In his reelection campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to deliver this bill to his Hindu nationalist base. [ Reuters / Devjyot Ghoshal ]

] Critics of the bill see it as discriminatory and exclusionary. Muslim MP Asaduddin Owaisi called the bill “worse than Hitler’s laws and a conspiracy to make Muslims stateless.” [BBC]

After 80 days, it’s time that for one day, for the citizens of Israel, we sit and have a serious discussion about forming a broad unity government. It’s not too late.” [Likud’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to his rival, Blue and White’s Benny Gantz, about avoiding a third Israeli election this year]

Pentagon halts operational training for Saudi military students after Pensacola shooting

Europe now has its own Green Deal