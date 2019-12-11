Vox Sentences: A deadly shooting, an apparent hate crime

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.
Shootout at a cemetery and a kosher market
- Law enforcement officials have been reticent about the motives for the two suspects in an hourslong shootout in Jersey City on Tuesday. But the mayor says they targeted a kosher supermarket in an apparent hate crime. [Washington Post / Reis Thebault and Katie Mettler]
- Two attackers, armed with rifles, engaged in a shootout with police that started at a cemetery and moved to the JC Kosher Supermarket, where six people, including a police officer and both suspects, were killed. [Reuters / Maria Caspani]
- The suspects were identified as David Anderson and Francine Graham. Reportedly, both are members of the Black Israelites, a group that has been declared a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. [ABC News / Bill Hutchinson, Aaron Katersky, and Josh Margolin]
- Both suspects were killed in the incident that left six dead, including three bystanders and one police officer. [New York Times / Michael Gold, Nick Corasaniti, and William K. Rashbaum]
- ”Of course, we’ll collect ourselves and go on with our lives. At the same time, we can’t let the horrible hate go on and threaten us. It’s too late already. The hate that springs up all over now cut short lives so close to home,” said Rabbi David Niederman president of the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn. [NPR / Colin Dwyer]
- Vox’s German Lopez writes that weak gun laws in America enable terrorism and hate crimes. [Vox / German Lopez]
Bill won’t let Muslim migrants become citizens in India
- Protesters are taking to the streets in India after Parliament passed a controversial citizenship bill that excludes Muslim migrants. [Al Jazeera]
- Under the newly passed Citizenship Amendment Bill, all religious minorities except for Muslims are afforded an expedited citizenship application. [Washington Post / Joanna Slater and Niha Masih]
- In his reelection campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to deliver this bill to his Hindu nationalist base. [Reuters / Devjyot Ghoshal]
- Critics of the bill see it as discriminatory and exclusionary. Muslim MP Asaduddin Owaisi called the bill “worse than Hitler’s laws and a conspiracy to make Muslims stateless.” [BBC]
Miscellaneous
- New Zealand’s deadly recent volcanic activity is likely to continue. [USA Today / Ryan W. Miller]
- An exception in federal gun laws allowed the shooter at the Pensacola naval base to legally obtain a firearm. [Wall Street Journal / Alex Leary and Nancy Youssef]
- Merriam Webster chose the gender-neutral pronoun of “they” as its 2019 word of the year. [TIME / Melissa Locker]
- Russia’s war from the 1990s, as told in photos, that continues to shape the nation. [New York Times / Andrew Higgins]
- A guide to maintaining data privacy across apps. [Vox / Sara Morrison]
Verbatim
After 80 days, it’s time that for one day, for the citizens of Israel, we sit and have a serious discussion about forming a broad unity government. It’s not too late.” [Likud’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to his rival, Blue and White’s Benny Gantz, about avoiding a third Israeli election this year]
Listen to this: A letter to Twitter
How start-up culture fails its employees and customers. [Spotify]
