Vox Sentences: Articles, articulated

Why is a human rights activist defending Myanmar?

A Nobel Peace Prize laureate is set to defend the government of Myanmar in the UN International Court of Justice against the accusations of mass atrocities perpetrated against its minority Rohingya Muslim population. [ BBC ]

] Aung San Suu Kyi will appear at the Hague to present the view that these crimes against the Rohingya never occurred, in the case brought against Myanmar by Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member Gambia. [ The Guardian / Owen Bowcott ]

] Khun Gamani, a researcher of social issues, said that Suu Kyi’s appearance in the Hague on behalf of the government is likely election-related. “I think she is desperate to get the Burmese Army’s recognition and deference.” [ New York Times / Hannah Beech and Saw Nang ]

] Myanmar’s foreign minister and de facto civilian leader offering to defend the army is a brazen act. But her international reputation has already fallen far: She was once seen as a human rights defender, spending over 20 years under house arrest for speaking up against the previous government’s human rights abuses. [The Economist]

Bushfires raging across the country are producing a thick smoke that is settling around Sydney, causing air quality to plummet to dangerous levels and put residents of the Australian city at risk. [CNN / Bianca Britton]

The world’s youngest sitting prime minister took office in Finland today. But the world knows little about Sanna Marin. [ New York Times / Megan Specia ]

] How one family’s political differences drove them apart when they took to social media to express their views. [ Wall Street Journal / Julie Jargon ]

] “So even at the most basic political level, this is grotesque. What you’re seeing is politicians ignore the interests of their own voters,” said Tucker Carlson on politicians accepting donations from interest groups. [ Vox / Jane Coaston ]

] Pennsylvania’s Superior Court has denied Bill Cosby’s appeal on his sexual assault conviction. [NPR / Bill Chappell]

“That was all a lie. Why would they look after our medical needs? That’s not high on their agenda at all.” [UK citizen Jules Barcroft on why she no longer believes that the British government cares about health care]

Vox is launching Open Sourced, reporting devoted to data, privacy, and technology. In the first video, Joss Fong walks viewers through the real costs of facial recognition. [YouTube / Joss Fong]

