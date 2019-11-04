Vox Sentences: The 2019 elections, explained

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

Voters across America face state and local elections

Voters across the country have the opportunity to select their representatives Tuesday as several states hold elections. [Vox / Li Zhou]

Mississippi, Louisiana, and Kentucky are looking at tight gubernatorial races, as many view these races as a referendum on Trump’s own candidacy. [Washington Post / Tim Craig and Seung Min Kim]

Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin won in 2016 with a 30-point lead over his opponent, but political controversy and vicious campaign strategies are hurting his current campaign. [Vox / Tara Golshan]

Meanwhile, Mississippians must choose between Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and his Democratic challenger, state Attorney General Jim Hood. The race is incredibly tight, with constant swings in polling leads. [NPR / Debbie Elliott]

In Louisiana, incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards failed to win a 50 percent majority in the primary, leading to the runoff on Tuesday. Edwards is running against businessman-turned-Republican politician Eddie Rispone. [CBS / Aaron Navarro]

Several spots in the Virginia legislature are up for grabs, and Democrats are hoping to see a continuation of the wins and seat flipping in recent years. Both parties see voter turnout and gun policy as major factors in their races. [Vox / Ella Nilsen]

New York City wants to roll out a new way to elect local candidates: ranked-choice voting. A ballot initiative, viewed as a part of the electoral reform movement, would allow voters to rank their top five candidates, who must win at least 50 percent of the vote. [Vox / Lee Drutman]

vox-mark Sign up for the newsletter Vox Sentences Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. For more newsletters, check out our newsletters page Subscribe

Iran’s anniversary woes

Miscellaneous

Verbatim

“Fifty percent of the patients I operate on throughout the year are nonsmokers. This kind of demographic change is shocking.” [Chest surgeon Arvind Kumar expressing concern about the rise in air pollution in India]

Watch this: When Florida had a committee to terrorize gay people

Missing Chapter dives into Florida’s anti-LGBTQ history, namely a committee to harass members of the community. [YouTube / Ranjani Chakraborty]

Read more

E. Jean Carroll says Trump sexually assaulted her. Now she’s suing him.

The debate over whether the very rich pay lower taxes than you, explained

“I couldn’t imagine all of the things that have happened”: What Marie Yovanovitch told impeachment investigators

More than 1,000 Google employees signed a letter demanding the company reduce its carbon emissions

Oklahoma is releasing 462 inmates in the largest single-day commutation in US history