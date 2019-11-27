Vox Sentences: When Trump knew

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Trump reportedly knew about whistleblower before aid release

Palestinians protest US announcement

In protest of the change in US policy toward Israeli settlements, Palestinians protested across the West Bank Tuesday. [ Al Jazeera ]

] Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the US will no longer consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank to violate international law. [ The Guardian / Julian Borger and Oliver Holmes ]

] Fatah, a Palestinian political party in the West Bank, organized a “day of rage” to protest the decision. [ AP News / Matthew Lee ]

] Tuesday, more than 2,000 people gathered in Ramallah to burn photos of Trump as well as Israeli flags. [ Middle East Eye / Shatha Hammad ]

] Mahmoud Aloul, a Fatah official, said protesters hoped to send this message: “The biased American policy toward Israel, and the American support of the Israeli settlements and the Israeli occupation, leaves us with only one option: To go back to resistance.” [ Time / Mohammed Daraghmeh ]

] The US policy change doesn’t alter international legal standards, but it could severely hinder the US’s ability to mediate for peace in the region. [BBC]

“In the world of social media, some people are hard at work in sowing toxic doubts and disinformation to undermine trust.” [Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s response to China attacking him for failing to bring the province in line with the mainland]

