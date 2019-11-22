Vox Sentences: 3 days of hearings and one notepad

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

The biggest impeachment week yet

Thousands dead in the DRC

Children are bearing the brunt of the world’s worst current measles outbreak, which has struck the Democratic Republic of Congo. [ The Guardian / Rebecca Ratcliffe ]

] Nearly 5,000 people have died, with about 90 percent of the deceased under the age of 5. More than 230,000 report contracting measles in the DRC, according to the World Health Organization. [ IFLScience ]

] Health professionals are attempting to fight the disease with vaccination campaigns with limited success. That same WHO report notes that while 44 percent of the country is in the epidemic phase of the disease, many affected areas are inaccessible to medical professionals due to ongoing conflict. [ Outbreak News Today ]

] The DRC is also suffering from an Ebola outbreak, with half the number of those perishing from measles dying from Ebola over the last 15 months. [BBC]

“Nowadays, you see a dead body with two shots to the chest and one in the groin. That’s how military members shoot. So you have to ask yourself, who’s teaching them to shoot or who is doing the shooting.” [US Marine Corps veteran Daniel Torres speaks on the grim fate for some deported veterans: joining drug cartels]

