Vox Sentences: 4 blackouts in 2 months

The blackouts that never came

Unrest continues in Bolivia

Miscellaneous

A wall might have saved Venice from the devastation of its recent floods, but lack of support led to the project not being finished in time. [Wall Street Journal / Margherita Stancati and Eric Sylvers]

NPR’s international podcast Rough Translation takes a look at what it’s like to be in Ukraine during the impeachment scandal and the global misunderstanding of corruption. [ NPR ]

] Massachusetts passed a strict ban on the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products, as well as requiring insurance to cover treatments to stop smoking. [Boston Globe / Matt Stout and Victoria McGrane]

2019 celebrated an abundance of incredible female rappers. Hardly any of them are up for Grammys. [ Billboard / J’na Jefferson ]

] Israel’s Justice Ministry announced it will indict Prime Minister Netanyahu on fraud, breach of trust, and bribery. It’s an unprecedented move. [Vox / Zack Beauchamp]

Verbatim

“These aren’t debates. These are one-minute assertions. And I don’t think there’s anybody who hasn’t been taking shots at me, which is okay. I’m a big boy, don’t get me wrong.” [Joe Biden on his lifelong battle with a speech impediment and how it’s impacted his run for president in 2020]

Watch this: The destruction of the Amazon rainforest

This year, international media outlets ran headlines about the imminent danger of the Amazon fires. That was only the beginning of it. [YouTube / Sam Ellis and Ana Terra Athayde]

