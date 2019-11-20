Vox Sentences: Oh, there’s also a debate tonight

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Presidential candidates gear up for DNC debate

Israel eyes the Jordan Valley

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to make a bill on the annexation of the Jordan Valley a priority if a unity government comes together. [ The Media Line / Charles Bybelezer ]

] Netanyahu and his political rivals are under pressure to form a government, but talks appear to have broken down, which could bring another election. [ Haaretz ]

] The announcement came only a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement that the Trump administration would reverse longstanding US policy by asserting that it will no longer view Israeli settlements in the West Bank as illegal. [ Wall Street Journal / Felicia Schwartz ]

] In a video posted to Twitter, Netanyahu spoke in Hebrew about “the historic decision by the American administration from yesterday hands us a unique opportunity to set Israel’s eastern border and annex the Jordan Valley.” [ The Times of Israel / Michael Bachner ]

] Netanyahu’s fellow Likud Knesset member Sharren Haskel proposed the bill several weeks ago, with the US’s announcement resulting in the opportunity to fast track it. [Jerusalem Post / Lahav Harkov and Tovah Lazaroff]

President Zelensky “loves your ass.”

[A comment from Ambassador Gordon Sondland to President Trump brought up in the impeachment hearings]

Watch this: Why movies went from 15 minutes to 2 hours

How the modern movie standard length grew to around two hours. [YouTube / Phil Edwards]

