Vox Sentences: California vs. carmakers

California narrows its car shopping list

Assange no longer faces rape charges in Sweden

Rape charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange were dropped today in Sweden. [ The Guardian / Ben Quinn ]

] Assange was charged with sex offenses in 2010 and attempted to avoid those charges by hiding out in the Ecuadoran Embassy in London in 2012 until about two months ago, when he was evicted. [ Washington Post / William Booth and Karla Adam ]

] Throughout the investigation, Assange maintained that the charges were unfounded and, while he sought asylum in the London-based embassy, the Swedish government paused the investigation due to the inability to properly interview Assange. [ BBC ]

] WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson tweeted that the dismissal of charges against Assange opens up a window to pursue Assange’s main concern: “the belligerent prosecution of the United States and the threat it poses to the First Amendment.” [Politico]

Miscellaneous

Pew Charitable Trusts released a report that suggested following the lead of some cities and states combating climate change by taking it to their developers. [ New York Times / Christopher Flavelle and John Schwartz ]

] ABC will host a Jeopardy special that pits some of the all-time highest earning contestants against each other to determine the “Greatest of All Time” champion. [ USA Today / Gary Levin ]

] Walmart looks to return to the Arkansas town it hails from and build a walkable, sunshine-filled headquarters that doubles as a town square. [ Curbed / Patrick Sisson ]

] Why “OK boomer” is more than just the newest retort of young people to the older generation. [ Vox / Aja Romano ]

] South Dakota’s newest campaign against drugs has a slogan that is generating laughs and some controversy. [NBC News / Tim Stelloh]

Verbatim

“We look forward to providing all the support we can to Kevin and Tim and their families.”

[American University of Afghanistan statement about the release of professors Kevin King and Timothy Weeks from Taliban custody since 2016]

Listen to this: Impeachment TV

The House impeachment inquiry just had its biggest day yet. It was so big Today, Explained couldn’t fit it all into one episode. [Spotify]

