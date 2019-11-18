Vox Sentences: Vap ban’s up in smoke

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Trump administration’s vape ban dissipates

What’s happening to China’s Uighurs

Leaked papers published by the New York Times show how China’s repression and detention of the minority Uighur Muslim population began, with harsh rhetoric and surveillance as early as 2014. [ New York Times / Austin Ramzy and Chris Buckley ]

] When students started returning to their Uighur families in the western province of Xinjiang, they were met by officials who said their family and friends were in points-based “schools” for their reeducation — free of charge and well-provided for. [ Independent / Zoe Tidman ]

] In 403 pages of internal documents, the Chinese government details efforts to control and reeducate the Uighurs. There were also directives informing family members outside of the camps that release of their imprisoned relatives would depend on their behavior. [ New York Times / Austin Ramzy and Chris Buckley ]

] Despite the Uighur population not being a threat to the Chinese government, Chinese President Xi Jinping primed his country for the “reeducation” programs with speeches that spoke to the need for “struggle against terrorism, infiltration and separatism” that implied the danger of the minority population. [Axios / Rashaan Ayesh]

“Everyone else knows each other, but I know none of them. We are all puzzles, and I’m the only puzzle who doesn’t fit.”

[Sixth grader Angel Angon Quiroz after attending his new middle school in a different neighborhood]

