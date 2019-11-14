Vox Sentences: The superbugs are super bad

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

CDC report: superbugs kill tens of thousands

vox-mark Sign up for the newsletter Vox Sentences Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. For more newsletters, check out our newsletters page Subscribe

Hong Kong protests rage on

Miscellaneous

Newborns dressed as her husband for World Kindness Day greeted Mrs. Rogers at a Pittsburgh hospital. [ BuzzFeed / Daniella Emanuel ]

] Lebanon’s protests are burning with new force after Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on live television that anyone with problems with the government should leave the country. [ Al Monitor ]

] Ahead of its store reopening after a mass shooting police claim targeted immigrants, an El Paso Walmart hires additional security. [ AP News / Cedar Attanasio ]

] Two pneumonic plague victims are receiving treatment in a Chinese hospital. While public health officials are working to contain the disease, it remains a global problem. [ Vox / Sigal Samuel ]

] Three cows thought to have been swept away by Hurricane Dorian in September found loafing about on the Outer Banks. [New York Times / Johnny Diaz and Aimee Ortiz]

Verbatim

“Ironically, the chamber was flooded two minutes after the majority League, Brothers of Italy, and Forza Italia parties rejected our amendments to tackle climate change.” [Veneto regional council’s Deputy Chairman of the Environment Committee Andrea Zanoni in a Facebook post]

Watch this: Where the 1960s “psychedelic” look came from

Tracing the history of the hippie aesthetic to an older movement focused on making the mundane beautiful. [YouTube / Marie Cascione]

Read more

Do your politics make you more empathetic?

Coverage of the first impeachment hearing illustrates how the media is falling short

Algeria’s forgotten protesters

Netflix says it speaks truth to power, after all

The conspiracy theories about the Clintons and Jeffrey Epstein’s death, explained