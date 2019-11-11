Vox Sentences: The bad E in e-cigarettes

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.
A “very strong culprit” in the vaping illnesses
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scrutinizing vitamin E oil in THC vape products for potential links to the ongoing wave of vaping-related illnesses. [NBC News / Erika Edwards]
- Officials claim that their investigation reveals strong evidence that the Vitamin E acetate added to some THC vaping liquids, often black market ones, isn’t safe to inhale. Investigators have found the chemical at main sites of damage in patients’ lungs. [Vox / Julia Belluz]
- By sampling 29 patients’ lung fluids across 10 states, the CDC rediscovered the chemical, which was also tied to the sickness in early September by New York officials. [The Verge / Mary Beth Griggs]
- But they are still hesitant to eliminate other chemicals as the cause of the illnesses, positing that animal studies might be needed to definitively determine the illnesses’ cause. [Associated Press / Mike Stobbe]
- Since March, at least 2,051 Americans have fallen ill with vaping-related sicknesses. To date, 39 deaths were confirmed by the CDC. [Wall Street Journal / Brianna Abbott and Jennifer Maloney]
- The vitamin E oil-linked vaping sickness isn’t the only health issue. Echoing recent sentiments by President Trump, ex-Food and Drug Administration chief Scott Gottlieb has called for the ban of Juul nicotine vaping products from shelves across the country to prevent teen usage. [CNBC / Jessica Bursztynsky]
- Even some of Juul’s most loyal customers are ditching the electronic smoking alternative in light of health concerns. [Vice News / Hannah Smothers]
Parties fall short of outright victory in Spain
- Spain’s elections on Sunday once again did not bring a governing majority for any party. [Associated Press / Ciaran Giles]
- With roughly 34 percent of the vote, the Socialist party maintained the largest share of seats but fell short of a majority in the fourth election since 2015. [El País]
- While the conservative People’s Party came in second, the far-right Vox party doubled its seats from the April elections. [BBC]
- Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of the Socialist party called for this election to attempt to gain more seats for his party. “One way or another we’ll form a progressive government and unblock the political stalemate. ... We call upon all the political parties, except for those that work against coexistence and foster hatred,” Sanchez said. [Reuters / Belén Carreño, Andrei Khalip and Ingrid Melander]
- Sanchez’s bet backfired, with the Socialists losing a few seats, and Spain’s future is uncertain as his party wants to avoid returning to the polls or creating a grand coalition with conservative or left-wing separatist rivals. [The Guardian / Sam Jones]
Miscellaneous
- Military personnel reflect on what it means to be American as naturalized citizens who served the country they chose. [New York Times / Phil Klay]
- ICE is looking for a way to skirt California’s newly implemented ban on private detention facilities. [Los Angeles Times / Andrea Castillo]
- Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary is prompting a conversation about the show’s black roots. [Smithsonian / Bryan Greene]
- The Department of Veterans Affairs is struggling to keep up with veterans’ rising mental health care needs. [Popular Science / Purbita Saha]
- Families battling debt and keeping their agricultural practices running must also contend with the seismic impact of suicide. [Washington Post / Annie Gowen]
Verbatim
“We all recall what the Russians did in the United States during the election. We were truly afraid.” [Vice President of Madagascar’s election commission Thierry Rakotonarivo expressing his people’s feelings about possible Russian election interference in their election]
Listen to this: The world’s most profitable company
Aramco is finally going public, but some think that the timing of Saudi oil company’s decision is terrible. [Spotify]
Read more
I’ve eaten a meal replacement shake twice a day for two years. Here’s what it was like.
Singles Day is China’s biggest shopping holiday. Why hasn’t America caught on?
The number of migrants apprehended at the southern border has plummeted 75% since May
Pregnant people are being offered an unproven treatment to “reverse” abortions