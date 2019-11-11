Vox Sentences: The bad E in e-cigarettes

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

A “very strong culprit” in the vaping illnesses

Parties fall short of outright victory in Spain

Spain’s elections on Sunday once again did not bring a governing majority for any party. [ Associated Press / Ciaran Giles ]

] With roughly 34 percent of the vote, the Socialist party maintained the largest share of seats but fell short of a majority in the fourth election since 2015. [ El País ]

] While the conservative People’s Party came in second, the far-right Vox party doubled its seats from the April elections. [ BBC ]

] Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of the Socialist party called for this election to attempt to gain more seats for his party. “One way or another we’ll form a progressive government and unblock the political stalemate. ... We call upon all the political parties, except for those that work against coexistence and foster hatred,” Sanchez said. [ Reuters / Belén Carreño, Andrei Khalip and Ingrid Melander ]

] Sanchez’s bet backfired, with the Socialists losing a few seats, and Spain’s future is uncertain as his party wants to avoid returning to the polls or creating a grand coalition with conservative or left-wing separatist rivals. [The Guardian / Sam Jones]

Miscellaneous

Verbatim

“We all recall what the Russians did in the United States during the election. We were truly afraid.” [Vice President of Madagascar’s election commission Thierry Rakotonarivo expressing his people’s feelings about possible Russian election interference in their election]

Listen to this: The world’s most profitable company

Aramco is finally going public, but some think that the timing of Saudi oil company’s decision is terrible. [Spotify]

