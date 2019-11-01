Vox Sentences: It’s official

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

This week in impeachment news

Pakistan train passengers killed in fire

A train passing through the town of Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan combusted after a gas canister exploded. [CNN / Julia Hollingsworth and Adeel Raja]

”We could hear people crying and screaming for help. I thought we would die. The next car was on fire. We felt so helpless,” said surviving passenger Chaudhry Shujaat. Shujaat boarded the train only a few hours earlier with his wife and two children. [NBC News]

The death toll has risen to 74, with at least 30 injured. Survivors blame many of the fatalities on the failure of the train to stop until 20 minutes after the explosion. [TIME / Asim Tanveer]

Pakistani Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the train authorities should accept responsibility for failing to enforce safety standards that prohibited the use of personal gas stoves onboard. [Al Jazeera]

While officials have debated if train accidents are at an all time high, the data is still murky. [BBC]

“Despite scientific evidence demonstrating that animals ... are sentient, intelligent beings, the average American consumes more than 220 pounds of red meat and poultry per year. The power of the $4.6 trillion global carnistic industry is unprecedented.” [Founder and president of Beyond Carnism Melanie Joy on the impact of eating meat]

