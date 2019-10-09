Vox Sentences: Only 800,000 can prevent forest fires

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.
California goes dark to prevent wildfires
- California’s largest electricity provider, Pacific Gas & Electric, started shutting off power early Wednesday, eventually planning to throw about 800,000 customers in the Bay Area into darkness in an attempt to prevent more wildfires. [LA Times / Joseph Serna, Jaclyn Cosgrove, and Patrick McGreevy]
- Forecasts for the week predicted strong, dry winds (known colloquially as a diablo), drawing concerns about power lines sparking wildfires. The two deadliest wildfires in recent years occurred under similar conditions. [The Mercury News / George Avalos, Fiona Kelliher, and Ethan Baron]
- The power outages will impact at least 34 counties across California in areas across the state. [San Francisco Chronicle]
- Despite plans to keep the power off for two to three days, PG&E stated it could take up to a week to restore power. [NYT / Thomas Fuller]
- PG&E was found liable in last year’s deadly blaze across Paradise, California, killing 85 and causing billions of dollars in damage. The company filed bankruptcy after being swamped with liability claims. [Washington Post / Scoot Wilson]
- Wildfire simulators predict the worst, prompting preventative measures like the PG&E blackout. [Vox / Eliza Barclay]
- The Atlantic’s Kendra Atleework cites human innovation as the main reason the West Coast seems to be continually catching on fire. [The Atlantic / Kendra Atleework]
State of emergency moves Ecuador capital
- For the first time in Ecuador’s history, President Lenín Moreno moved the national capital away from Quito, an effort to escape widespread protests over cuts to public benefits. [NYT / José María León Cabrera]
- Ecuadorian indigenous-led groups are calling for Moreno’s resignation and reinstatement of government subsidies that were removed at the direction of the International Monetary Fund. [Miami Herald / Gonzalo Solano]
- Workers’ United Front union leader Mesias Tatamuez said that government removal of subsidies serves to “reward the big banks, the capitalists, and punish poor Ecuadoreans.” [Reuters / Alexandra Valencia]
- The austerity measures, a stipulation of the IMF $4.2 billion loan, included the rescinding of fuel subsidies and caused a 100 percent rise in gas prices in Ecuador. [BBC]
Miscellaneous
- Apple removes a Taiwanese flag emoji from Hong Kong iPhones, riding the line between maintaining their relationship with China and supporting free speech. [Bloomberg / Mark Gurman]
- An Alaska school received 10 expensive guitars after they were seized by federal agents. [Anchorage Daily News / Tegan Hanlon]
- A new NASA plane runs on electricity, the first step towards zero-emissions aviation. [Vox / Umair Irfan]
- Simone Biles won a historic 15th gold medal, and Team USA took home gold. [AP / James Ellingworth]
Verbatim
“This is probably worth $100 at the junkyard.” [Write-in 2020 independent presidential candidate Kasey Wells on his 11-foot-tall scrap metal elephant campaign marketing tool]
