Vox Sentences: Only 800,000 can prevent forest fires

California goes dark to prevent wildfires

State of emergency moves Ecuador capital

For the first time in Ecuador’s history, President Lenín Moreno moved the national capital away from Quito, an effort to escape widespread protests over cuts to public benefits. [NYT / José María León Cabrera]

Ecuadorian indigenous-led groups are calling for Moreno’s resignation and reinstatement of government subsidies that were removed at the direction of the International Monetary Fund. [Miami Herald / Gonzalo Solano]

Workers’ United Front union leader Mesias Tatamuez said that government removal of subsidies serves to “reward the big banks, the capitalists, and punish poor Ecuadoreans.” [Reuters / Alexandra Valencia]

The austerity measures, a stipulation of the IMF $4.2 billion loan, included the rescinding of fuel subsidies and caused a 100 percent rise in gas prices in Ecuador. [BBC]

Miscellaneous

Apple removes a Taiwanese flag emoji from Hong Kong iPhones, riding the line between maintaining their relationship with China and supporting free speech. [Bloomberg / Mark Gurman]

[Bloomberg / Mark Gurman] An Alaska school received 10 expensive guitars after they were seized by federal agents. [Anchorage Daily News / Tegan Hanlon]

A new NASA plane runs on electricity, the first step towards zero-emissions aviation. [Vox / Umair Irfan]

Simone Biles won a historic 15th gold medal, and Team USA took home gold. [AP / James Ellingworth]

Verbatim

“This is probably worth $100 at the junkyard.” [Write-in 2020 independent presidential candidate Kasey Wells on his 11-foot-tall scrap metal elephant campaign marketing tool]

Watch this: Are you supposed to tip in an Uber?

Why is tipping etiquette on ride-sharing apps so murky? [YouTube / Danush Parvaneh]

