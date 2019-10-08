Vox Sentences: Sitting out impeachment

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

French conservatives protest IVF bill

Opposition to a government-proposed bill granting single women and lesbian couples access to fertility treatments is bringing protesters into the streets of Paris. [France24 / Louise Nordstrom]

The bill provisions that in vitro fertilization would be free and accessible to all women under 43 without limitations based on sexual orientation or marital status, and would allow IVF children to seek their donor parent’s identity when they turn 18. [BBC]

Over 65 percent of French respondents supported single and lesbian women receiving IVF treatment paid for by France’s state-sponsored health care, according to an IFOP poll. [The Guardian / Angelique Chrisafis]

French police reported around 42,000 people gathering to protest against the bill, including the conservative group “Manif Pour Tous,” which previously marched against the 2013 gay marriage legalization, rebranding themselves as “Marchons enfants” for this protest. [Euronews]

Public division over issues like medically assisted reproduction and LGBTQ rights reflect the dichotomy in France between their traditional Catholic roots and egalitarian secularism. [The Atlantic / Rachel Donadio]

“I think everyone who chooses to stay out of politics (which is your right) should make a mental note of where they would draw the line and feel it necessary to get involved. Then ask yourself, is it possible that point already happened, but it happened too slowly to notice.” [Actor Chris Evans’s thoughts Monday on Twitter, where he has often shared his political views]

Watch this: Will we survive Mars?

Once humans make it to Mars, can we survive there? [YouTube / Cleo Abram]

Introducing Glad You Asked, our new YouTube Originals series that aims to answer some of the world’s most interesting questions.

