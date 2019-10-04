Vox Sentences: “Call me”

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

Rundown of the Trump-Ukraine scandal so far; the British prime minister sends mixed messages on a Brexit delay.

How we learned to spell Volodymyr Zelensky

vox-mark Sign up for the newsletter Vox Sentences Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. For more newsletters, check out our newsletters page Subscribe

Johnson puts Brexit extension on, off, and under the table

The UK government said in court documents it will request an extension from the EU on the Brexit deadline — as Parliament demanded — if an agreement isn’t reached by October 19. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to insist there will be “no delay” on Brexit. [ The Guardian / Heather Stewart, Severin Carrell, Daniel Boffey, and Lisa O’Carroll ]

] The current Brexit date of October 31 was already the second extension the EU reluctantly granted to try to make a deal. [ Vox / Jen Kirby ]

] Johnson has stated he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than request an extension, even if that means a potentially economy-damaging “no deal” exit from the EU. [ BBC ]

] The Brexit countdown began in March 2017 when then-British Prime Minister Theresa May evoked Article 50 of the EU’s Treaty of Lisbon, a provision that allows member states to leave the confederation. [ Vox / Jen Kirby ]

] Johnson may have had a change of heart on a Brexit delay, despite his public stance. [Foreign Policy / Owen Matthews]

Miscellaneous

Verbatim

“I don’t know if that’s a real request or him just needling the press knowing that you guys are going to get outraged by it.” [Sen. Marco Rubio on President Trump publicly imploring China to look into his 2020 challenger Joe Biden]

Watch this: Billionaires, Explained

Learn about why there are more billionaires than ever — and what they do with all that money. Stream Billionaires, Explained now on Netflix.

Plus: Our Netflix show, Explained, is back for its second season! Catch new episodes each Thursday.

Read more

The Hong Kong government tried to ban face masks. Protesters are already defying it.

Greta Thunberg is traveling from Canada to Chile without leaving the ground

Eddie Murphy is better than ever in Dolemite Is My Name, a bawdy comedy about comedy

Amazon’s video app should be coming back to Apple. But get ready to see more streaming fights.

The economy is slowing down. That’s bad for Trump.