Vox Sentences: American kids are having test troubles

US students’ reading scores slip

Recognizing genocide, 100 years later

On Tuesday, the House voted to impose sanctions against Turkey in the wake of Turkey’s decision to launch an invasion into northern Syria and establish a buffer zone against Kurds in that area. [Axios]

Shortly afterwards, they also passed a measure that officially recognized the Armenian genocide in a compounded rebuke of Turkey. [CNN International / Jedd Rosche]

Recognition of the 1915-1923 murder of 1.5 million Armenians by the predecessors of people in Turkey, the Ottomans, is a big step for the Armenian community. [Los Angeles Magazine / Gwynedd Stuart]

Turkey has criticized the American move to recognize the violence against the Armenians and warns that it endangers US-Turkey relations “at an extremely fragile time.” [Al Jazeera]

Miscellaneous

Verbatim

“What we need is for our politicians and the people in power [to] start to listen to the current, best available science.” [Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg statement on why she turned down the Nordic Council’s 2019 Environmental Award]

Watch this: Why people think they see ghosts

This Halloween, you might see a ghost, but that doesn’t mean they actually exist. [YouTube / Dean Peterson]

