Vox Sentences: Internet down and protesters out in Iraq

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

Migrant DNA collection program to expand; Iraqi protests met with force.

The Trump administration wants migrants’ DNA

The Trump administration plans to move forward with a program that collects and tests DNA from immigrants in federal detention, raising concerns about violations of privacy. [Vox / Nicole Narea]

A 2005 law requires federal law enforcement to collect DNA from all people in custody, but in 2010 Department of Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano exempted people held in immigration detention. [Politico / Ted Hesson]

The new proposal would allow testing of data collected from any migrants under the purview of DHS. [NBC News / Daniella Silva]

After collecting the data, DHS would place DNA samples in an FBI criminal database. DNA tests could also be used to determine whether adult migrants traveling with children are actually the children’s parents. [Wall Street Journal / Michelle Hackman]

The plan raises concerns about privacy, both for immigrants and for American citizens who could wrongfully end up in custody. [The Verge / Zoe Schiffer]

ACLU lawyer Vera Eidelman denounced the plan: “mass collection alters the purpose of DNA collection from one of criminal investigation basically to population surveillance.” [NYT / Caitlin Dickerson]

While DNA collection is not invasive or complex in procedure, top Border Patrol officials warn that migrant processing at the border could be significantly slowed due to the new procedures. [The Guardian]

vox-mark Sign up for the newsletter Sentences Get the news, but shorter, in one daily newsletter. Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. For more newsletters, check out our newsletters page Subscribe

Iraqis protest unemployment and corruption

Miscellaneous

Verbatim

“An interesting strategy for lowering the trillion-dollar deficit: increase everyone’s need to drink to get through each day’s news, then tax the heck out of the good alcohol.” [Professor Jacob Levy of McGill University, tweeting about US tariffs on European goods]

Watch this: Impeachment is broken. Do it anyway.

Some reasons to impeach Trump, even if impeachment is a less-than-perfect solution. [YouTube / Ezra Klein]

We want to bring you more videos and ambitious series with the hosts you love. Join the Vox Video Lab today to support our work on YouTube.

Read more

Why HR is powerless to effectively handle sexual harassment claims

Joker has toxic fans. Does that mean it shouldn’t exist?

Facebook’s commitment to privacy is about to be tested

Why Bob Woodward was booed during his Q&A with reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey

A major new study finds the biggest federal work subsidy doesn’t promote work