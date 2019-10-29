Vox Sentences: Gerrymandering loses in North Carolina

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

North Carolina court orders new map

WhatsApp tax is Lebanon leader’s undoing

Tuesday, Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned from his post in response to protester demands. [ The Guardian / Martin Chulov ]

] A proposed WhatsApp tax was the final straw two weeks ago, sparking fury about government corruption and poor living conditions for the vast majority of Lebanese. [ Reuters ]

] Members from Lebanon’s nearly 20 sects came together in the streets for peaceful demonstrations that featured singing and dancing. [ NPR / Daniel Estrin and Lama al-Arian ]

] Solidarity demonstrations were held in cities across America last week, bringing out many members of the Lebanese diaspora under red, white, and green flags. [The 961 / Nour Abdul Reda]

“They are suffering from harsh humanitarian conditions and are in need of shelter. Let them go and do not threaten their safety.” [Coordinator of General Authority for Syrian Refugees Affairs Hala Hassan Darwish on the status of Syrian refugees in Egypt]

Listen to this: California’s blackouts

California is on fire, having rolling blackouts again. The Today, Explained team explores why the two are connected, and why blackouts might be a good thing in the long run for the country. [Spotify]

