Vox Sentences: The California calamity

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

Fire to the north, fire to the south

vox-mark Sign up for the newsletter Vox Sentences Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. For more newsletters, check out our newsletters page Subscribe

Argentines bring the center-left back to power

Argentina elected Alberto Fernández to the presidency with 48 percent of the vote. The center-left career politician is set to meet with his predecessor and opponent, right-wing businessman Mauricio Macri, to talk about the transition of power. [ Bloomberg / Patrick Gillespie and Jorgelina Do Rosario ]

] Fernández’s victory was credited to Argentine voters’ preoccupation with the economy. Macri attempted to take up a “zero poverty” initiative during his term, but over the last four years Argentina’s poverty level has risen to 35 percent as he cut subsidies. Now 15 million live in poverty. [ BBC ]

] Former president turned vice president-elect Cristina Fernández de Kirchner helped pull out a victory for Fernández. The pair was seen as the best chance of avoiding a recession despite Kirchner being haunted by corruption allegations. [ Miami Herald / Jim Wyss ]

] Fernández and Kirchner are set to take office on December 10, but the country’s stock market is already on the rise. [CNBC / Sam Meredith]

Miscellaneous

Verbatim

“When I go on that stage, there should be no trace of Eva on the stage. That’s my chance to go ... ‘Yes, we might’ve had things we regret or didn’t say things that you wished you did. Yes, you might’ve felt a little insecure. That all needs to away now.’” [Rising star of Hadestown and Yellow Rose Eva Noblezada on the role acting plays in her life]

Listen to this: The Ukraine story is a Russia story

How the Ukrainian scandal started as Russian one. [Spotify]

Read more

Football’s “woke” moment is over

2020 Obamacare premiums are on track for smallest increases ever

Car-free zones could be the future of cities

The Popeyes fried chicken sandwich is coming back after a 2-month shortage

The new Brexit deadline will be January 31