Vox Sentences: California, burning in the dark

More blackouts in California?
- Hazardous fire conditions that prompted state-wide blackouts last week are fueling wildfires in Southern California. [LA Times / Leila Miller, Hannah Fry, Jaclyn Cosgrove, and Sonja Sharp]
- Wildfires continue to burn in the San Fernando Valley area, where an estimated 8,800 acres are burning. [NBC Los Angeles]
- Strong Santa Ana winds joined with dry conditions to see the ignition of brush fires across the southern part of the state, forcing evacuations. [CBS Los Angeles]
- Last week, two were killed in wildfires raging near Los Angeles and hundreds of thousands of California residents went without power. [HuffPost / Sarah Ruiz-Grossman]
- The blackouts from last week were the result of the Pacific Gas & Electric company implementing rolling blackouts on upwards of 2 million of their customers in order to prevent power lines from sparking more brush fires. [NBC News / Erik Ortiz]
- PG&E began broadcasting the possibility of continued blackouts to its customers Monday, as high winds and dry temperatures are forecasted to continue through the week. [ABC News / Christopher Weber]
- Regulators are pushing back against PG&E blackouts, claiming they cause more harm than good. [CBS / Carter Evans]
- Vox’s David Roberts proposes that structural changes are needed to prevent future fires and rolling blackouts. [Vox / David Roberts]
Violence erupts as Chileans protest rising costs
- Ten cities in Chile are under curfew after protests that broke out Friday. Over 10,500 police officers are stationed in Santiago to handle arson and looting and to protect citizens, officials say. [The Santiago Times]
- When the Chilean government announced it would be raising public transportation fares about 4 percent, high school students began jumping turnstiles in protest. Protesters took to the streets once outrage grew about wealth inequality and corruption, prompting President Sebastián Piñera to declare a state of emergency. [NYT / Ernesto Londoño]
- At least 15 people have been killed and 2,600 arrested. Chile’s military promised to investigate allegations of human rights violations in connection with the protests. [Reuters / Dave Sherwood and Aislinn Laing]
- The government estimates that the protests have done $200 million in damage, with 110 supermarkets looted and 13 buildings set ablaze. [NPR / Paolo Zialcita]
Miscellaneous
- A Pokémon Go player was shot and killed after witnessing a robbery. [BuzzFeed / Julia Reinstein]
- The delivery service McDonald’s offers is growing in popularity, but the price of getting the program off the ground is weighing heavy on the company. [Chicago Tribune]
- One reporter sat with ISIS detainees in their prison. Here’s what happened. [NYT / Ben Hubbard]
- Trump hits the campaign trail to shake off the impeachment blues. [Politico / Alex Isenstadt]
- Archeologists uncovered 20 well-preserved sarcophagi in Luxor, Egypt. [Smithsonian / Jason Daley]
Verbatim
“Is there corruption in Hungary? I’m sure there is. Is there corruption in New York City and Chicago? I’m sure there is.” [American Ambassador to Hungary David Cornstein dismissing concerns about his influence being corrupt]
Listen to this: iSurrender
Apple removed an app from their products in Hong Kong used by protesters, at the request of the Chinese government. Here’s why that should trouble us. [Spotify]
