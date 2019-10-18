Vox Sentences: Impeachment, Day 24

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

This week in impeachment

The impeachment process could be going on a while: The Republican-controlled Senate is making plans for a trial before the end of the year, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the timeline will depend on the “truthline.” [Vox / Ella Nilsen and Li Zhou]

So what happened this week? A lot of testimony before Congress — all of which made clear that President Donald Trump was pushing the Ukrainians to investigate Hunter Biden. [Washington Post / Ashley Parker]

Here’s a rundown of the key parts of the testimony so far, including several current and former officials who described the involvement of Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, in foreign affairs. [NYT / Weiyi Cai and Alicia Parlapiano]

In the midst of all this, Energy Secretary Rick Perry announced his resignation on Thursday. Trump claims that Perry pushed him to call Zelensky back in July. [Vox / Li Zhou]

An internal memo on impeachment polling circulated among House Democrats, including the finding that ”voters back a Democrat who supports an impeachment investigation over a Republican who opposes an impeachment investigation by 11 points.” [Axios / Alexi McCammond]

Ezra Klein is launching a new podcast to make sense of what may become the third impeachment trial in US history. It’s called Impeachment, Explained, and the first episode comes out this Saturday. [Vox / Ezra Klein]

Mosque bombing in Afghanistan

A bomb in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province this morning ripped apart a mosque with a full congregation inside for Friday prayers. [ Al Jazeera ]

] At least 62 are confirmed dead with another 36 wounded. This attack is part of an escalation in violence in Afghanistan; 1,174 civilians were killed between July and September, according to the UN. [ CNN / Ehsan Popalzai and Ivana Kottasová ]

] Amnesty International’s deputy South Asia director Omar Waraich said in a statement,“This is not a war that is winding down, it is escalating and the people who are suffering the most are civilians.” [ NYT / Thomas Gibbons-Neff]

No organization has claimed responsibility for the attack, but a spokesperson for Afghanistan’s president accused “the Taliban and their partners.” [Washington Post / Susannah George and Sayed Salahuddin]

“Thank you for asking because not many people have asked me if I’m ok.” [Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle in an interview about life under a media spotlight]

Listen to this: Trumpster fire

Last week, the White House stonewalled the impeachment inquiry. This week, the stonewall came crumbling down. [Spotify | Apple | Stitcher]

