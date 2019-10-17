Vox Sentences: A bitter pill for Johnson & Johnson

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Johnson & Johnson talk settlement as trial begins

Barcelona engulfed in demonstrations

On the third day of protests by Catalan separatists, things escalated, with protesters setting cars on fire and throwing acid at police. [The Guardian / Stephen Burgen and Sam Jones]

Demonstrations broke out after nine Catalan separatist leaders were indicted on charges of sedition and misappropriation of funds. They will serve prison sentences of up to 13 years. [Wall Street Journal]

Over 90 people were injured on both sides over the course of the protests, but Catalan leaders promised to continue to fight for independence. [Washington Post / Pamela Rolfe and James McAuley]

The protests have significantly disrupted Barcelona, with 108 flights canceled on the first day of protests alone. [AP News]

The resurgent 2017 Catalonia independence movement that the leaders were arrested during was not the first of its kind in Spain. [Vox / Sarah Wildman]

Verbatim

“A life without pugs is possible, but meaningless.”

[German comedian Vicco von Bülow jokes about the popularity of the breed in his country, and on their racetracks]

Watch this: The man who rigged America’s election maps

The life of Thomas Hofeller, the gerrymanderer-in-chief. [YouTube / Alvin Chang]

