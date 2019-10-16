Vox Sentences: Turkey to US: “No power can stop us”

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.
Turkey refuses to consider ceasefire with Kurds
- Vice President Mike Pence plans to meet with Turkish President Recep Erdogan in Ankara, following Erdogan’s rejection of US requests to broker a ceasefire with Syrian Kurds. [Wall Street Journal / David Gauthier-Villars]
- ”We will never declare a ceasefire. We do not sit at the table with terrorist organizations,” Erdogan said to journalists traveling with him on a flight back from his Tuesday visit to Azerbaijan. [CNN / Helen Regan and Taylor Barnes]
- Wednesday marks the eighth day of heavy fighting between Kurdish and Turkish forces as a result of Turkey launching “Operation Peace Spring” invading northern Syria. Erdogan approved the operation following President Donald Trump’s announcement that US forces would pull out of Syria. [Vice / David Gilbert]
- The House voted overwhelmingly for a bipartisan rebuke of Trump’s decision to leave Syria. [Washington Post / Seung Min Kim and Mike DeBonis]
- Democratic presidential candidates also fiercely criticized the US withdrawal in Syria at last night’s debates. [Military Times / Leo Shane III]
- Trump has responded to criticism with misleading statements attempting to shift any blame for the chaotic situation. And the Trump-friendly Fox Business network reported that Trump recently sent Erdogan a brash letter telling him “don’t be a tough guy.” [Alex Ward / Vox]
GM and UAW talk deal to end strike
- United Auto Workers and General Motors have a tentative deal that would end a monthlong strike. [The Detroit News / Breana Noble, Kalea Hall, and Daniel Howes]
- The nationwide strike, which began September 16, was the first against the Detroit-based auto company since 2007. After losing $90 million every day, GM is reportedly offering a 3 percent pay raise for two years of the four-year contract with bonuses for two years. [Vox / Alexia Fernández Campbell]
- If a majority of local GM union members vote to accept the proposed deal Thursday, 48,000 unionized members could be headed back to work. [NYT / Neal E. Boudette]
- Ford and Fiat Chrysler workers are watching the strike closely, some even joining UAW picket lines in solidarity. [Detroit Free Press / Jamie L. LaReau]
- The strikes’ effects are felt as far afield as Kentucky, one of the nine states with GM manufacturing facilities. [WKU Public Radio / Lisa Autry]
- Striking against GM goes back to the beginning of UAW’s history. In 1936, UAW led strikes in Flint, Michigan, GM facilities to protest pay cuts and working conditions. [AP]
- Even if UAW and GM reach a solution, there are widespread concerns about the auto industry cutting production in America. [SupplyChainBrain / Craig Moberg]
Miscellaneous
- It’s not clear how many jobs could be lost to automation. But it’s still the boogeyman of the debates. [Vox / Alexia Fernández Campbell]
- The Nationals pulled it off: They’re headed to the World Series. Here’s how they did it. [ESPN / Alden Gonzalez]
- NASA’s newest space suits will let astronauts actually walk in space. [NYT / Kenneth Chang]
- With an estimated 60 percent of the UK’s onshore wind resources, Scotland separatists make a bid for leaving the UK because of the region’s green energy capacity. [Foreign Policy / Jamie Maxwell]
- The latest Democratic debate may not change the 2020 presidential race, but it showed how much it has already shifted. [Washington Post / Dan Balz]
Verbatim
“It’s outrageous. There are states that have passed laws that will virtually prevent women from having access to reproductive health care. It’s not an exaggeration to say women will die because these Republican legislatures ... are telling women what to do with their bodies.” [Sen. Kamala Harris bringing up the lack of abortion discussion during last night’s Democratic debates]
Watch this: Why this chair is on so many album covers
This chair is splashed over album covers over the decades. Here’s why. [YouTube / Estelle Caswell]
Read more
The art of doing makeup on a dead body
9 questions about Turkey, Syria, and the Kurds you were too embarrassed to ask
Gina Rodriguez apologizes, amid backlash, for saying the n-word on Instagram
How Robert Pattinson transformed into a salty lighthouse keeper for his new movie
Elizabeth Warren spoke the most at the Democratic debate — a sign of her status as a frontrunner