Vox Sentences: 12 Democrats take the stage

Democrats host their fourth presidential primary debate; Haiti is engulfed in corruption protests.

By Hannah Brown

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what's happening in the world.

Round 4 in the Democratic debates

  • Tonight is the fourth Democratic presidential debate, starting at 8 pm Eastern time; here’s what to expect. [Vox / Tara Golshan]
  • With 12 candidates on the stage, it will be the largest presidential debate in history. [NYT / Shane Goldmacher and Adriana Ramic]
  • In order to qualify for tonight’s debate, candidates had to win at least 2 percent of support in four national polls and receive donations from 130,000 individuals. [Axios / Orion Rummler and Gigi Sukin]
  • The candidates on stage tonight: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Cory Booker, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and entrepreneurs Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer. [NPR / Arnie Seipel]
  • There have been considerable changes to the race’s political landscape since the last debate. With impeachment consuming national attention and Biden slipping from his frontrunner status, the issues and the field of candidates have narrowed. [CNN / Dan Merica and Gregory Krieg]
  • CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett, along with New York Times national editor Marc Lacey, will address the candidates. This is the first time in almost a decade that the New York Times has hosted a presidential debate. [Vox / Li Zhou]
  • Here’s how a blue city in a reddening Ohio sea won a bid for hosting the Democratic debate. [The Columbus Dispatch / Rick Rouan]
  • As the night progresses, keep tabs on where candidates stand on the vast array of issues with Vox’s policy guide. [Vox]

Six weeks of protest in Haiti

Miscellaneous

  • LeBron James criticized the Rockets’ team manager’s tweet in support of Hong Kong protesters. Some fans aren’t happy. [Vox / Dylan Scott]
  • Even though moon water won’t be sold for $40 a bottle at Whole Foods, NASA is dying to get its hands on the stuff. [The Atlantic / Marina Koren]
  • This guide to Brexit is necessary to understand why the scramble for a potential deal may all but end by tonight. [Reuters / Samuel Granados]
  • Those sweet rewards programs on your new credit card are probably being paid for with higher rates. [Wall Street Journal / AnnaMaria Andriotis]
  • I’ll drink to that: stopping climate change is also important to preserving the way wine is made. [NYT / Eric Asimov]

Verbatim

“The United States of America wants Turkey to stop the invasion, to implement an immediate cease-fire and to begin to negotiate with Kurdish forces in Syria to bring an end to the violence.”

[Vice President Mike Pence relaying the contents of a Monday Trump-Erdogan call]

