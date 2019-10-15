Vox Sentences: 12 Democrats take the stage

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Round 4 in the Democratic debates

Six weeks of protest in Haiti

Anti-government protests in Haiti have entered their sixth week, with thousands demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse in peaceful demonstrations. [Miami Herald / Jacqueline Charles]

As inflation soars and the Haitian water crisis grows, protesters accuse the president of corruption. Moïse filmed and released a statement of his refusal to resign. [CNN / Chandler Thornton, Etant Dupain, Taylor Barnes, and Jackie Castillo]

This week’s protests, markedly different than past marches marred by violence, are sites of signing and dancing in the streets. At least 17 have been killed and 189 injured in prior protests. [Reuters / Andres Martinez Casares and Andre Paultre]

The protests themselves have adversely affected the Haitian economy, closing schools and forcing shops to halt business. [Time / Dánica Coto]

Miscellaneous

LeBron James criticized the Rockets’ team manager’s tweet in support of Hong Kong protesters. Some fans aren’t happy. [Vox / Dylan Scott]

Even though moon water won’t be sold for $40 a bottle at Whole Foods, NASA is dying to get its hands on the stuff. [The Atlantic / Marina Koren]

This guide to Brexit is necessary to understand why the scramble for a potential deal may all but end by tonight. [Reuters / Samuel Granados]

Those sweet rewards programs on your new credit card are probably being paid for with higher rates. [Wall Street Journal / AnnaMaria Andriotis]

I’ll drink to that: stopping climate change is also important to preserving the way wine is made. [NYT / Eric Asimov]

Verbatim

“The United States of America wants Turkey to stop the invasion, to implement an immediate cease-fire and to begin to negotiate with Kurdish forces in Syria to bring an end to the violence.”

[Vice President Mike Pence relaying the contents of a Monday Trump-Erdogan call]

