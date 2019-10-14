Vox Sentences: Gunned down by police in her home

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.
Fort Worth woman killed by police in her own home
- Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed in her home Saturday by a Fort Worth police officer responding to a wellness check called in by one of Jefferson’s neighbors. [Texas Tribune / Carrington Tatum]
- Bodycam footage shows Officer Aaron Dean drawing his weapon on a figure he spots through the window and demanding that they put their hands up while almost simultaneously firing. The video never shows the responding officers identifying themselves as police. [Vox / P.R. Lockhart]
- While police released photographs of a firearm they claim to have found in the bedroom that night, they did not say if Jefferson was holding the gun when she was shot. [Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Jack Howland and Emerson Clarridge]
- The Fort Worth Police Department announced that Dean resigned Monday, before the force could act on plans to fire him. He has been charged with murder. [The Dallas Morning News / Dana Branham]
- Marquis Jefferson, the victim’s father, made it clear that, “unlike Botham Jean, I don’t want no hug. That’s my one and only daughter. I’ll never forget that.” [CBS Fort Worth / Erin Jones]
- Before the officer opened fire on Jefferson from outside her bedroom window, she was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew. He witnessed the shooting, according to the family lawyer. [HuffPost / Hayley Miller]
- A crowd of 500 gathered in front of Jefferson’s home on Sunday, holding signs and calling for justice while registering people to vote. [NYT / Marina Trahan Martinez, Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, and Dave Montgomery]
- Prior to Jefferson’s death, seven police shootings since June heightened tensions between the community and police department in Fort Worth. [NPR / Bobby Allyn]
China wants to talk some more about “Phase One”
- China looks to hold continued talks before Chinese President Jinping signs on to President Trump’s proposed deal to end the US-China trade war. [Bloomberg]
- In an agreement to temporarily halt the ongoing trade war, the US agreed to delay the tariff increase scheduled for October 15, and China promised to purchase more American agricultural products while opening up their finance industry, improving intellectual property statutes, and working on transparency with currency markets. [The Economist]
- The terms of a long-term trade deal are still uncertain. While Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called Trump’s “Phase One” deal “a fundamental agreement,” Chinese media shies away from even using the term “deal” to describe trade negotiations. [Washington Post / Anna Fifield]
- American investors are less than pleased with the proposed deal and foresee it crumbling under pressure. [Axios / Dion Rabouin]
Miscellaneous
- As Boeing 737 Max enters its eighth month of grounding, CEO Dennis Muilenburg was removed from his chairman post. [Seattle Times / Dominic Gates]
- In a survey, 55 percent of women reported being laden with more office “housework” than their peers of the opposite gender, and that’s a main impetus for women leaving companies. [Wall Street Journal / Rachel Feintzeig]
- A New York Times investigation finds that Russia continuously violated a rule of war in Syria. [NYT / Evan Hill and Christiaan Triebert]
- Today is Columbus Day (also known as Indigenous Peoples Day), and remembering the explorer also means breaking down the myth to reveal the not-so-great man. [Vox / German Lopez]
- A Chicago cop acquitted of manslaughter in a fatal shooting wants his record expunged. [Chicago Tribune / Megan Crepeau]
Verbatim
“Stop celebrating genocide.” [Sign placed next to a vandalized Christopher Columbus statue in Rhode Island on Columbus Day]
Watch this: How the US stole thousands of Native American children
Missing Chapter tells the story of how thousands of Native American children were taken from their homes and sent to assimilatory boarding schools, or even forced into adoption to off-reservation homes. [YouTube / Ranjani Chakraborty]
