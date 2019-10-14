Vox Sentences: Gunned down by police in her home

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Fort Worth woman killed by police in her own home

China wants to talk some more about “Phase One”

China looks to hold continued talks before Chinese President Jinping signs on to President Trump’s proposed deal to end the US-China trade war. [Bloomberg]

In an agreement to temporarily halt the ongoing trade war, the US agreed to delay the tariff increase scheduled for October 15, and China promised to purchase more American agricultural products while opening up their finance industry, improving intellectual property statutes, and working on transparency with currency markets. [The Economist]

The terms of a long-term trade deal are still uncertain. While Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called Trump’s “Phase One” deal “a fundamental agreement,” Chinese media shies away from even using the term “deal” to describe trade negotiations. [Washington Post / Anna Fifield]

American investors are less than pleased with the proposed deal and foresee it crumbling under pressure. [Axios / Dion Rabouin]

Miscellaneous

Verbatim

“Stop celebrating genocide.” [Sign placed next to a vandalized Christopher Columbus statue in Rhode Island on Columbus Day]

Watch this: How the US stole thousands of Native American children

Missing Chapter tells the story of how thousands of Native American children were taken from their homes and sent to assimilatory boarding schools, or even forced into adoption to off-reservation homes. [YouTube / Ranjani Chakraborty]

