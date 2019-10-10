Vox Sentences: A “peace spring” that’s anything but

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Syrian Kurds under attack from Turkey

Turkish ground forces crossed the border into northern Syria following air raids early Wednesday. Kurdish fighter groups, allied with the US to fight ISIS, are designated as terror groups by Turkey. [ Al Jazeera ]

] Eight are reported dead and 13 injured during the airstrikes, the latest conflict to afflict the already war-torn population, as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked for “all parties to exercise maximum restraint.” [ Rudaw / Mohammed Rwanduzy ]

] President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey announced on Wednesday the launch of the campaign, named “Operation Peace Spring,” to establish a buffer zone between Turkey and Syria. [ Vox / Jen Kirby ]

] Several NATO members expressed support for Turkey’s swift handling of its border security concerns, while a group of European allies on the council condemned the operation as a destabilizing incursion against the Kurds. [ Daily Sabah ]

] The plan got the green light after President Trump made the announcement that the US would pull troops out of northeastern Syria. [ Reuters / Daren Butler and Orhan Coskun ]

] Republicans and Democrats have condemned Trump for his actions and are putting together a bill sanctioning Turkey for its operation. [Vox / Alex Ward]

Giuliani associates’ campaign finance scheme

“Well, they’re going to be escaping to Europe, that’s where they want to go. ... They didn’t help us in the second World War, they didn’t help us with Normandy for example. They’re there to help us with their land, and that’s a different thing.” [President Trump to reporters addressing concerns about the wellbeing of US-allied Kurds if the US pulls out of Syria]

