 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vox Sentences: Shots fired in Hong Kong

By Hannah Brown

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

Former Dallas police officer convicted of murder; protests in Hong Kong escalate with police using live ammunition.

A jury agrees: shooting an unarmed man in his home was murder

Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/AP
  • Former police officer Amber Guyger, who is white, was convicted Tuesday of murdering her unarmed black neighbor Botham Jean, when she shot him in his own home in 2018 while off-duty. [NYT / Marina Trahan Martinez and Sarah Mervosh]
  • Jean was a 26-year-old from St. Lucia who dreamed of one day becoming the island’s prime minister. He worked as an accountant in Dallas; his family and friends remembered him as passionate about social justice. [Dallas Morning News / Jennifer Emily]
  • Guyger claims to have accidentally entered Jean’s apartment, one floor directly above her own, thinking it was hers, and shot Jean because she thought he was an intruder and she was “scared to death.” [NPR / Bobby Allyn]
  • The judge ruled that Guyger’s defense lawyers could point to Texas’s controversial “castle doctrine,” a state stand-your-ground law that protects citizens using deadly force in self-defense on their own property — even though Guyger was not in her own home. [Texas Monthly / Dan Solomon]
  • While Guyger’s lawyers said the shooting was “tragic, but innocent” in nature, the jury was not convinced. Guyger faces up to 99 years in prison. [AP]
  • In September 2018, Jean’s family filed a civil lawsuit against the city and Dallas police department for failing to “implement and enforce such policies, practices and procedure for the DPD that respected Jean’s constitutional rights.” [Vox / P.R. Lockhart]
  • Guyger is the first Dallas police officer to be convicted of murder since the 1970s. [Dallas Morning News / Jennifer Emily, LaVendrick Smith and Dana Branham]

Violence in Hong Kong protests

  • For the first time in four months, police used live ammunition on Hong Kong protesters, escalating the violence in demonstrations for sovereignty from mainland China. [Vox / Jen Kirby]
  • At least 66 people were injured during today’s protest, with four reported to be in serious or critical condition. The police injured at least one person with live ammunition. [The Guardian / Emma Graham-Harrison and Verna Yu]
  • Today’s “day of grief” protest directly coincides with Beijing’s celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the founding of communist China. [BBC]
  • Following the influx of armed police units to the province last month, China appears to be preparing to crack down more directly on the protests. [Reuters / Greg Torode, James Pomfret, and David Lague]

Miscellaneous

Verbatim

“It’s very complex. We’re just starting to analyze what position we should take.” [Former Watergate prosecutor Jon Sale on representing President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in the House’s impeachment inquiry]

Listen to this: “No contract! No cars!”

General Motors union leaders face FBI raids of their homes, thanks to their involvement in the biggest strike since the 1970s. [Spotify]

Read more

The right-wing conspiracy theories behind Trump and Barr’s outreach to foreign leaders

Is eating beef healthy? The new fight raging in nutrition science, explained.

How a brief socialist takeover in North Dakota gave residents a public bank

Leaked: Mark Zuckerberg threatens “major lawsuit” if President Warren tries to break up Facebook

Trump is claiming he can’t be impeached based on an inaccurate map

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today to help us keep our work free for all.

In This Stream

Vox Sentences

View all 1276 stories

Next Up In The Latest

The Latest

Play

The architecture trend dividing London’s elites

By Phil Edwards

States have the power to make or break the infrastructure law

By Li Zhou

How you could see cleaner air and water with Biden’s new infrastructure law

By Rebecca Leber

The bipartisan infrastructure law is both historic and not nearly enough

By Li Zhou

We’re all famous now

By Sean Illing

Democrats are set to leave immigrants in the lurch again

By Nicole Narea

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for The Weeds

Get our essential policy newsletter delivered Fridays.