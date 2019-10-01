Vox Sentences: Shots fired in Hong Kong

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Former Dallas police officer convicted of murder; protests in Hong Kong escalate with police using live ammunition.

A jury agrees: shooting an unarmed man in his home was murder

Violence in Hong Kong protests

For the first time in four months, police used live ammunition on Hong Kong protesters, escalating the violence in demonstrations for sovereignty from mainland China. [ Vox / Jen Kirby ]

] At least 66 people were injured during today’s protest, with four reported to be in serious or critical condition. The police injured at least one person with live ammunition. [ The Guardian / Emma Graham-Harrison and Verna Yu ]

] Today’s “day of grief” protest directly coincides with Beijing’s celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the founding of communist China. [ BBC ]

] Following the influx of armed police units to the province last month, China appears to be preparing to crack down more directly on the protests. [Reuters / Greg Torode, James Pomfret, and David Lague]

“It’s very complex. We’re just starting to analyze what position we should take.” [Former Watergate prosecutor Jon Sale on representing President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in the House’s impeachment inquiry]

Listen to this: “No contract! No cars!”

General Motors union leaders face FBI raids of their homes, thanks to their involvement in the biggest strike since the 1970s. [Spotify]

