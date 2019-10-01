Vox Sentences: Shots fired in Hong Kong

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.
Former Dallas police officer convicted of murder; protests in Hong Kong escalate with police using live ammunition.
A jury agrees: shooting an unarmed man in his home was murder
- Former police officer Amber Guyger, who is white, was convicted Tuesday of murdering her unarmed black neighbor Botham Jean, when she shot him in his own home in 2018 while off-duty. [NYT / Marina Trahan Martinez and Sarah Mervosh]
- Jean was a 26-year-old from St. Lucia who dreamed of one day becoming the island’s prime minister. He worked as an accountant in Dallas; his family and friends remembered him as passionate about social justice. [Dallas Morning News / Jennifer Emily]
- Guyger claims to have accidentally entered Jean’s apartment, one floor directly above her own, thinking it was hers, and shot Jean because she thought he was an intruder and she was “scared to death.” [NPR / Bobby Allyn]
- The judge ruled that Guyger’s defense lawyers could point to Texas’s controversial “castle doctrine,” a state stand-your-ground law that protects citizens using deadly force in self-defense on their own property — even though Guyger was not in her own home. [Texas Monthly / Dan Solomon]
- While Guyger’s lawyers said the shooting was “tragic, but innocent” in nature, the jury was not convinced. Guyger faces up to 99 years in prison. [AP]
- In September 2018, Jean’s family filed a civil lawsuit against the city and Dallas police department for failing to “implement and enforce such policies, practices and procedure for the DPD that respected Jean’s constitutional rights.” [Vox / P.R. Lockhart]
- Guyger is the first Dallas police officer to be convicted of murder since the 1970s. [Dallas Morning News / Jennifer Emily, LaVendrick Smith and Dana Branham]
Violence in Hong Kong protests
- For the first time in four months, police used live ammunition on Hong Kong protesters, escalating the violence in demonstrations for sovereignty from mainland China. [Vox / Jen Kirby]
- At least 66 people were injured during today’s protest, with four reported to be in serious or critical condition. The police injured at least one person with live ammunition. [The Guardian / Emma Graham-Harrison and Verna Yu]
- Today’s “day of grief” protest directly coincides with Beijing’s celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the founding of communist China. [BBC]
- Following the influx of armed police units to the province last month, China appears to be preparing to crack down more directly on the protests. [Reuters / Greg Torode, James Pomfret, and David Lague]
Miscellaneous
- A spicy addition to the world of dating from KFC is designed to make you fall in love with Colonel Sanders and the brand. [Vox / Terry Nguyen]
- FAA tests if smaller seats are a safety hazard. [Washington Post / Hannah Sampson]
- The man behind the great woman: Elizabeth Warren’s husband on the campaign, love at first sight, and their golden retriever. [CNN / MJ Lee and Gregory Krieg]
- Bird-poachers in Florida will be caged after new law takes effect this week. [Orlando Sentinel / Roger Simmons]
- Emergency personnel that responded to the Las Vegas shooting on their self-healing, two years later. [The Trace / Ann Givens]
Verbatim
“It’s very complex. We’re just starting to analyze what position we should take.” [Former Watergate prosecutor Jon Sale on representing President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in the House’s impeachment inquiry]
Listen to this: “No contract! No cars!”
General Motors union leaders face FBI raids of their homes, thanks to their involvement in the biggest strike since the 1970s. [Spotify]
Read more
The right-wing conspiracy theories behind Trump and Barr’s outreach to foreign leaders
Is eating beef healthy? The new fight raging in nutrition science, explained.
How a brief socialist takeover in North Dakota gave residents a public bank
Leaked: Mark Zuckerberg threatens “major lawsuit” if President Warren tries to break up Facebook
Trump is claiming he can’t be impeached based on an inaccurate map