 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Streaming got expensive. Now what?

Why we’re all paying so much more for streaming, and what we can do about it.

By Edward Vega and Edward Vega

When streaming first came onto the scene, it seemingly came with a promise: the movies and TV that you love, without ads, for a much lower price than cable.

Less than 20 years down the line, it feels like that promise has been broken. Streaming is more expensive than ever, and prices just keep going up. Password sharing has been cracked down on, forcing more of us to pay to stream. The content we love is more-often-than-not fragmented across many different streaming services. And in the backdrop of all that, advertising is back with a vengeance, thanks to the rise of the cheaper ad-supported subscription tiers.

As a consumer, this feels infuriating. But we’re not entirely at the whim of these companies.

So why is all this happening? And what can we do to not go broke while still enjoying our favorite shows?

Check out Vox Video’s latest to find out.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Will you help keep Vox free for all?

At Vox, we believe that clarity is power, and that power shouldn’t only be available to those who can afford to pay. That’s why we keep our work free. Millions rely on Vox’s clear, high-quality journalism to understand the forces shaping today’s world. Support our mission and help keep Vox free for all by making a financial contribution to Vox today.

Yes, I'll give $5/month

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Why we need to take seemingly small earthquakes seriously

By Umair Irfan

We know where the next big earthquakes will happen — but not when

By Umair Irfan

Why the death of the honeybee was greatly exaggerated

By Bryan Walsh

How the war in Gaza has gone differently than expected — and how it hasn’t

By Joshua Keating

The solar eclipse is a critical test for the US power grid

By Umair Irfan

Vox podcasts tackle the Israel-Hamas war 

By Vox Staff

Sign up for the newsletter Today, Explained

Understand the world with a daily explainer plus the most compelling stories of the day.