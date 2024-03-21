 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why it’s so hard for Americans to retire

There’s a reason so many of us don’t have enough retirement savings. 

By Laura Bult
Laura Bult came to the video team via Vox’s Netflix show, Explained , and previously worked on documentary series for National Geographic and Zero Point Zero Production.

By the standards of most financial experts, Americans are woefully behind on saving for retirement. The reason why is rooted in changes to the country’s retirement system that resulted in a flawed design for how people set aside money.

In this video, we interviewed four people about their level of retirement preparedness and two experts about the state of retirement readiness in the US. One culprit lies in changes to the country’s pension system, which sets the US apart from countries like Australia and the UK, which help people save money for retirement.

