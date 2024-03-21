Why it’s so hard for Americans to retire

By the standards of most financial experts, Americans are woefully behind on saving for retirement. The reason why is rooted in changes to the country’s retirement system that resulted in a flawed design for how people set aside money.

In this video, we interviewed four people about their level of retirement preparedness and two experts about the state of retirement readiness in the US. One culprit lies in changes to the country’s pension system, which sets the US apart from countries like Australia and the UK, which help people save money for retirement.

