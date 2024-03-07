Why financial literacy education in the US sucks

It’s a common refrain: School is full of useless (if interesting!) lessons, but we learn next to nothing about how to manage our finances.

It’s true that many Americans lack basic financial knowledge, which is a contributing factor to the money challenges — high levels of debt, insufficient savings, poor investment decisions — that a lot of us face. But it’s not necessarily true that we never learned anything. Many of us sat through a few classes on money management. It just may not have been enough to stick.

In this video, we’ll take a brief look at the state of financial education in the US: past, present, and future

