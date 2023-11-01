 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Gaza, explained

Why Palestinians in Gaza have suffered for decades. 

By Rajaa Elidrissi
Rajaa Elidrissi is a researcher and producer on the Vox video team, where she works on Vox Atlas and other videos that focus on global issues.

On October 7, Hamas, a militant group based in the Gaza Strip, launched a deadly attack on Israel, killing more than 1,400 Israelis and kidnapping more than 200. In retaliation, Israeli airstrikes had killed more than 7,000 Palestinians when this video was published on October 27, and thousands more have been killed since in Gaza, where Palestinians have lived for decades under an occupation and blockade.

Since 1967, Israel has imposed tight restrictions on travel and essential goods such as food, fuel, medicine, and water in its occupied territories. In 2007, those restrictions became even tighter in Gaza after Hamas seized power there. Since then, it has been nearly impossible for Palestinians to leave Gaza or to access an adequate supply of essential goods.

Today, the Gaza Strip, with a population of over 2 million Palestinians, is a victim of what many call “collective punishment” as Israel bombards its population, shuts off access to the internet, power, food, water, and medicine, forces them to leave their homes, and prepares for a ground invasion.

This latest episode of Vox Atlas explains how the experience of Palestinians in Gaza got to this point, and what’s behind Israel’s occupation and its blockade of Gaza.

