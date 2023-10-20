 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
We have a request Vox's journalism is free, because we believe that everyone deserves to understand the world they live in. Reader support helps us do that. Can you chip in to help keep Vox free for all?

Filed under:

Cow burps are a climate problem. Can seaweed help?

Changing the diet of cows might help them release less methane.

By Kimberly Mas

There are around 1.5 billion cows on the planet being raised as livestock for things like meat and dairy — and they’re a climate problem we’ve struggled to solve. Cows have a specialized digestive tract that allows them to digest tough plant material like grass or hay, but in that process, methane is produced as waste, and the cows ... burp it out. Methane is a greenhouse gas that’s nearly 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, these burping animals are considered one of the largest sources of methane production in the United States, making up nearly 25 percent of all methane emissions.

You’ve likely heard of a few solutions to this. The loudest one is probably the campaign to get people to cut their beef intake or switch to meat alternatives. It’s an important solution, but people are often reluctant to do it. So instead, some scientists are taking the attention off humans and focusing on the diet of the cows. What they’ve found is that certain additives in cow feed can help reduce methane emissions, and recent work has drawn a lot of attention to one unexpected hero: seaweed.

This episode is presented by Delta. Delta doesn’t have a say in our editorial decisions, but they make videos like this possible. For more information, visit delta.com/sustainability.

You can find this video and the entire library of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Most news outlets make their money through advertising or subscriptions. But when it comes to what we’re trying to do at Vox, there are a couple reasons that we can't rely only on ads and subscriptions to keep the lights on.

First, advertising dollars go up and down with the economy. We often only know a few months out what our advertising revenue will be, which makes it hard to plan ahead.

Second, we’re not in the subscriptions business. Vox is here to help everyone understand the complex issues shaping the world — not just the people who can afford to pay for a subscription. We believe that’s an important part of building a more equal society. We can’t do that if we have a paywall.

That’s why we also turn to you, our readers, to help us keep Vox free. If you also believe that everyone deserves access to trusted high-quality information, will you make a gift to Vox today?

Yes, I'll give $5/month

Next Up In Video

The Latest

This land isn’t for you or me. It’s for the meat industry.

By Kenny Torrella

What do leftist critics of Israel do now?

By Christian Paz

The argument that Israel practices apartheid, explained

By Li Zhou

The Supreme Court considers whether a very stupid gun law is also unconstitutional

By Ian Millhiser

5 ways the House speaker drama could end

By Andrew Prokop

What history reveals about the current Israeli hostage crisis

By Marin Cogan