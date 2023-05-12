 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Help keep Vox free Reader support helps keep our explainers free for all. Support our mission by making a gift today.

How A24 took over Hollywood

They went from distributing uncut indie gems to getting  everything they made everywhere all at once.

By Edward Vega

When you think back on your favorite movies, you might think about their famous directors or actors. But recently, a new name has become synonymous with indie film culture and appeal, and it’s not an individual, but a studio.

The A24 logo onscreen.
You have to admit, their logo is pretty cool.
A24

A24 swept the 2022 Oscars. They’ve made some of the most distinct and interesting movies and TV shows of the past 10 years. But most importantly, they’ve garnered a reputation for quality — and their brand loyalty is so strong that hipster film bros everywhere are wearing A24 T-shirts and caps.

But unlike Universal or Paramount, studios that have been around for over a century, A24 has done this in just over a decade. How did this independent film distributor transform into a major player in the entertainment industry in such a short time?

In this Vox video, Nate Jones (senior writer at Vulture and A24 obsessor) breaks down A24’s history and stratospheric rise.

You can find this video and the entire library of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Explanatory journalism is a public good

At Vox, we believe that everyone deserves access to information that helps them understand and shape the world they live in. That's why we keep our work free. Support our mission and help keep Vox free for all by making a financial contribution to Vox today.

Yes, I'll give $120/year

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Why the Vallow-Daybell murders are among the bleakest in true crime memory

By Aja Romano

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Prop 12 is a win against factory farming. But the pigs’ lives will still suck.

By Justin Marceau and Doug Kysar

The trillion-dollar coin scheme, explained by the guy who invented it

By Dylan Matthews

Eat more beans. Please.

By Julieta Cardenas

The seismic consequences of ending Title 42

By Nicole Narea

The systemic issues revealed by Jordan Neely’s killing, explained

By Nicole Narea and Li Zhou