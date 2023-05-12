How A24 took over Hollywood

When you think back on your favorite movies, you might think about their famous directors or actors. But recently, a new name has become synonymous with indie film culture and appeal, and it’s not an individual, but a studio.

A24 swept the 2022 Oscars. They’ve made some of the most distinct and interesting movies and TV shows of the past 10 years. But most importantly, they’ve garnered a reputation for quality — and their brand loyalty is so strong that hipster film bros everywhere are wearing A24 T-shirts and caps.

But unlike Universal or Paramount, studios that have been around for over a century, A24 has done this in just over a decade. How did this independent film distributor transform into a major player in the entertainment industry in such a short time?

In this Vox video, Nate Jones (senior writer at Vulture and A24 obsessor) breaks down A24’s history and stratospheric rise.

You can find this video and the entire library of Vox’s videos on YouTube.