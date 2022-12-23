How Christmas trees stopped being just a German thing

How exactly did Christmas trees become a tradition? After all, it’s a little weird to invite such a large plant inside your house.
The practice has roots as a German custom, but it’s how it made it out of Germany that’s really interesting. It involves royal marriages, a viral illustration, and even a bit of mass immigration too. Watch the above video to learn more.
