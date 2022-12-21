 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Help us plan for 2023 Reader gifts help us make sure we're staffed to explain unexpected news, what's important but not new, and things that remind us of the wonder in the world. Help us hit our end-of-year goal and prep for 2023 by making a gift today.

The case to rename this famous Christmas plant

Why the story of the poinsettia is a troubling one.

By Ranjani Chakraborty

Depending on where you live, there is one plant that you can spot anywhere during the winter holiday season (outside of, well, Christmas trees): poinsettias. It was named for the first US minister to Mexico: Joel Poinsett. In Mexico, Poinsett saw the plant — called cuetlaxochitl by the Aztecs and with a long history of use in the region — and shipped some cuttings back to the US.

Many around the world started calling the plant “poinsettia” to celebrate Poinsett’s legacy. But that legacy is a troubling one. Poinsett was an enslaver and a firm believer in American expansion, and during his tenure as secretary of war he oversaw the displacement of thousands of Native Americans. In his role as minister to Mexico, he meddled so much in local politics that he was asked to leave the country.

Because of that history — and the fact that the US still corners the lucrative poinsettia market while restricting their imports from Mexico — many people today reject the name poinsettia in favor of the plant’s Native name, cuetlaxochitl. Check out the video above for more on how the US got the poinsettia.

This video is part of Missing Chapter, our series on hidden histories, now on its third season.

Help us reach 3,000 gifts by December 31

We believe that everyone deserves access to clear, factual information that helps them educate themselves on the issues of the day and the things that pique their curiosity. This year alone, our newsroom published 2,500+ articles, 100+ videos, and 650+ podcasts that have informed and educated millions of people around the world — for free.

Reader gifts have helped us bring you this work for free while relying less on advertising. If you value Vox, please make a gift during our year-end campaign and help us reach our goal of adding 3,000 new gifts by December 31.

Yes, I'll give $120/year

Next Up In Video

The Latest

The bill to prevent Trump from stealing the next election, explained

By Andrew Prokop

Can capitalism and nature coexist?

By Benji Jones

The irresistible voyeurism of “day in my life” videos

By Rebecca Jennings

Hulu’s Kindred solves the Handmaid’s Tale problem

By Constance Grady

The far-right threat to liberal democracy in Europe, explained

By Cas Mudde

Sotomayor and Kagan need to think about retiring

By Ian Millhiser