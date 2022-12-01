 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Qatar built stadiums with forced labor

And hurt thousands of migrant workers.

By Christina Thornell

Ever since Qatar won the rights to host the FIFA World Cup in 2010, its treatment of migrant workers has made international headlines. News stories and human rights organizations revealed migrant workers who built the stadiums, hotels, and all the new infrastructure required for the World Cup were being forced to work, not getting paid, unable to leave, and in some cases, dying.

At the heart of the abuse faced by migrant workers is the kafala system. A system prevalent in Gulf states that ties workers to their sponsors, it often gives employers almost total control of migrant workers’ employment and immigration status.

Due to all the scrutiny Qatar has been under, some reforms have been put in place, but the kafala system is more than a law — it’s a practice. And while these reforms exist on paper, human rights organizations say there’s still a long way to go.

To understand how hundreds of thousands of migrant workers were stuck in an exploitative system while building the stadiums for the World Cup, watch our 10-minute video above.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Help keep articles like this free

Understanding America’s political sphere can be overwhelming. That’s where Vox comes in. We aim to give research-driven, smart, and accessible information to everyone who wants it.

Reader gifts support this mission by helping to keep our work free — whether we’re adding nuanced context to unexpected events or explaining how our democracy got to this point. While we’re committed to keeping Vox free, our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism does take a lot of resources. Advertising alone isn’t enough to support it. Help keep work like this free for all by making a gift to Vox today.

Yes, I'll give $120/year

Next Up In Video

The Latest

The Senate votes to avert a rail strike — and rejects paid sick leave

By Li Zhou

It’s best you know nothing about the new greatest movie of all time

By Alissa Wilkinson

China’s Covid narrative is backfiring

By Jen Kirby

The 12 Days of Christmas: The story behind the holiday’s most annoying carol

By Tanya Pai

The 25 best movies of 2022

By Alissa Wilkinson

Take a mental break with the newest Vox crossword

By Vox Staff