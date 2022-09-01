 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why beavers matter as the planet heats up

Beaver dams are cool(ing the air).

By Kimberly Mas

If you know anything about beavers, it’s probably that they build dams. These giant structures made of sticks, stones, and mud can reach heights up to 10 feet (3 meters) and lengths averaging 20 feet (6 meters) — though the biggest one ever found was significantly larger and could be seen from space. Dams completely alter the landscape, flooding the surrounding area and creating wetlands. It’s one reason beavers have often been considered pests that can cause serious damage when they build dams too close to homes or roads.

But scientists have for decades understood beavers’ importance as “ecosystem engineers.” And as the climate crisis continues to worsen, newer studies are finding that beavers play a vital role in dampening its effects, especially in areas prone to fire, drought, and even heat waves. To build a more resilient future, it might be best to look to the beavers.

You can find this video and more on Vox’s YouTube Channel.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Vox Launches New Editorial Initiative on Reparations in America

By Vox Communications

How Jackson, Mississippi, ran out of water

By Benji Jones

Biden’s long game for American-made electric vehicles

By Rebecca Heilweil

Why movie tickets will be $3 across America this Saturday

By Alissa Wilkinson

Why Iraq could be approaching another civil war, explained by an expert

By Jonathan Guyer

Take a mental break with the newest Vox crossword

By Vox Staff