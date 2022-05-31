 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Help keep Vox free Financial support from our readers helps keep our unique explanatory journalism free. Make a gift today in support of our work.

We tracked what happens after TikTok songs go viral

A data investigation into how TikTok is shaping the music industry, in collaboration with The Pudding.

By Estelle Caswell

It’s no secret that TikTok is a virality machine. Songs get turned into sounds that can be used in any video, and if they gain enough traction they can catapult a musician into the pop culture stratosphere. But we wanted to know exactly what happens between a song going viral and an artist becoming a bona fide success. So in the fall of 2021, we partnered with data analysis website The Pudding to figure it out.

Along the way, we discovered that using data to concretely answer this question is quite a challenge. Our process included creating dozens of custom data sets, careful fact-checking, and conversations with hit songwriters and music industry executives to match data with real experiences.

After seven months of spreadsheets, data deep-dives, and interviews, we were able to follow the numbers to track what happens to artists after they go viral — and how the music industry has shape-shifted around TikTok. It turns out the app is completely revolutionizing the way record labels work and giving artists more leverage than ever.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on our YouTube channel.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.

More From Vox

The Latest

What the RNC wants — and what Trump wants — as the Jan. 6 committee ramps up

By Ben Jacobs

A study gave cash and therapy to men at risk of criminal behavior. 10 years later, the results are in.

By Sigal Samuel

15 unmissable movies from this year’s Cannes

By Alissa Wilkinson

Tell your boss: Working from home is making you more productive

By Rani Molla

Pro-gun rights lawmakers want to arm teachers, but there’s little evidence these programs work

By Natasha Ishak

The increase in US births in 2021, explained

By Bryan Walsh