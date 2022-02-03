 clock menu more-arrow no yes
  Financial gifts from readers help keep Vox free. Please consider making a contribution today.

How insulated glass changed architecture

No pane, no gain.

By Phil Edwards

Today, it’s easy to take big glass windows and doors for granted, whether they show up in commercial buildings or in our homes. But this use of glass is, at its core, a technological breakthrough that changed how we live and how our buildings work.

As architecture professor Thomas Leslie explains, insulated glass shaped the look of the 20th century. Big but poorly insulated glass windows went out of fashion as electricity allowed for the production of artificial light. Builders needed a new way to install windows that let in natural light, but also controlled heat.

Insulated glass was that solution. As the above video shows, the invention of a branded glass — Thermopane — and its immediate competitors led to the landscape we recognize today.

Further reading:

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

It’s harder than ever to get fired or laid off

By Rani Molla

Who actually needs a fourth Covid-19 shot?

By Dylan Scott

Can Whoopi Goldberg’s public history lesson actually do some good?

By Aja Romano

Why young children have waited so long for Covid-19 vaccines

By Umair Irfan

One of the year’s best movies is about the worst person in the world (kind of)

By Alissa Wilkinson

Is American democracy really in peril? A debate with Ross Douthat.

By Zack Beauchamp