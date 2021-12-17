 clock menu more-arrow no yes
  We write for the people. That’s why we choose to keep our work free. Help us hit our goal of adding 6,000 contributions by December 31 by giving today.

Why we need a better flu shot

A universal flu vaccine is closer than you think.

By Kimberly Mas

The flu vaccine is something many of us take for granted. Every year, starting in the early fall, “free flu shot available” signs start to line pharmacies and clinics. But in the US, only around half the population actually gets the vaccine. When talking about the flu, many equate it to a terrible cold, inconvenient at worst. But annual strains of influenza are estimated to cause hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide. The reality is, we’ve been living with influenza for so long that we often forget just how dangerous it can be.

The reason we need an annual vaccine for the flu in the first place: The virus is particularly prone to change. That ability to mutate is also what makes it particularly good at causing pandemic-level threats. The last four pandemics before Covid-19 were caused by an influenza virus. Experts warn that another one is inevitable and that our seasonal flu vaccine isn’t going to stop it.

For 80 years, the way we research and make our annual flu vaccine has remained the same. It’s a costly and timely process that involves predictions and chicken eggs. The result is a seasonal flu vaccine that’s certainly good enough, but we can do better. And now researchers are closer than ever to a big achievement: something like a flu vaccine that remains effective year after year, regardless of the strain. Something that could stop an outbreak before it starts; something like a universal flu vaccine.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today to help us keep our work free for all.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Is Jeremy Strong the bad art friend?

By Aja Romano

In Fake Accounts, we lie and lie and lie all over the internet 

By Constance Grady

One Good Thing: Get lost in the gorgeous fantasy of the Daevabad trilogy, based on Islamic legends 

By Emily VanDerWerff

How bad research clouded our understanding of Covid-19

By Kelsey Piper

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s two credits scenes feature a villain, a hero, and a broken multiverse

By Alex Abad-Santos

Omicron is coming and lockdowns aren’t coming back. So what can we do?

By Dylan Scott

We have an ask

A battle for voting rights. An uncertain future for abortion rights. Massive inequities in housing, caregiving, and healthcare access. Millions turn to Vox to understand complex problems and potential solutions. Help us plan for 2022, and keep our work free, by making a financial gift today. We're aiming to add 6,000 by December 31.