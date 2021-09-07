 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why some people think this photo of JFK’s killer is fake

This photo of Lee Harvey Oswald has been analyzed for decades.

By Coleman Lowndes

Lee Harvey Oswald was murdered two days after he was arrested for assassinating US President John F. Kennedy. But before Oswald died, he claimed that a damning piece of evidence against him — a photo showing Oswald holding the rifle that killed the president — was fake. In fact, he said his face was superimposed onto another person’s body to set him up.

The photo’s authenticity has been in question ever since, and it plays a key role in conspiracy theories surrounding JFK’s death. The shadows in the photo seem inconsistent, and Oswald’s crooked stance under the weight of the rifle looks like he is about to tip over. Plus, his face doesn’t look the same as it does in his mug shot.

For decades, conspiracy theorists have used this image as key evidence to suggest that Oswald was framed. But decades of analysis — including recent 3D forensic analysis — have shown over and over that the photo is likely authentic.

Darkroom is a history and photography series that anchors each episode around a single image. Analyzing what the photo shows (or doesn’t show) provides context that helps unravel a wider story. Watch previous episodes here.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today from as little as $3.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Play

Why video game doors are so hard to get right

By Edward Vega

Michael K. Williams was more than just Omar from The Wire. He elevated Black identity onscreen.

By Aja Romano

Corporate America still isn’t sure what to say about abortion

By Emily Stewart

One Good Thing: Lucy Dacus’s latest album is a different kind of ghost story

By Emily VanDerWerff

Meet the most hilariously weird model on TikTok

By Rebecca Jennings

In Sally Rooney’s new novel, a celebrity author fights her own brand

By Constance Grady