 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How sperm got all the credit in the fertilization story

The school system probably failed you. Here’s how fertilization really happens.

By Edward Vega

The fertilization story most of us know is skewed. In the textbooks we read in middle school and high school, it’s presented as a sort of fairytale: The strong sperm go on a journey where they have to defeat and overcome obstacles to reach the egg. Meanwhile, the egg just sits around waiting to be fertilized.

The story inherently carries a lot of gender bias, and what’s worse is that it’s not entirely true. The sperm can’t make the journey on its own, and the real story of fertilization involves two reproductive systems working together. While sperm have tails that seem like they’re meant for swimming, they can’t propel themselves all the way to the egg — they need the female reproductive tract to help move them forward. And the egg doesn’t just wait around for the sperm to reach it; it has an active role in selecting which sperm will be the best one to fertilize it.

So why has the fertilization story been skewed in this gender-biased way? We dig into a study of textbooks from middle school to medical school to find out.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today from as little as $3.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Why the original Zola Twitter thread worked so well

By Constance Grady

The US health system was already falling short. Then Covid-19 happened.

By Dylan Scott

TikTok’s catfish problem is worse than you think

By Rebecca Jennings

Animals are shrinking. Blame climate change.

By Benji Jones

How political polarization broke America’s vaccine campaign

By German Lopez

How a lizard’s venom inspired the promising weight loss drug Wegovy

By Julia Belluz