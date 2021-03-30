 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How racist am I?

In the second season of Glad You Asked, we examine our own biases.

By Cleo Abram

Over the past few years, more and more research has shown how racial bias impacts our world, from how teachers discipline students to how engineers create new technologies to how doctors diagnose patients.

In this second season of Glad You Asked, across five episodes, we’ll be exploring how racial injustice impacts everything from education to housing. But first, in order to better understand these systems, we need to examine our own biases and the role they play.

In this first episode, we explore three crucial questions: How do we measure our own biases? How do those biases relate to racism as a whole? And, most importantly, what can we do about it?

What we find is that though systemic racial injustice is bigger than any of us individually, that doesn’t let us as individuals off the hook.

Additional reading:

