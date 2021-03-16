 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why Mount Everest’s height keeps changing

The world’s tallest mountain got a little taller — here’s why.

By Laura Bult

In December 2020, China and Nepal made a joint announcement: The tallest mountain in the world had seemingly grown by nearly 1 meter, or 3 feet. But whether the change in Mount Everest’s height means the mountain actually got taller is up for debate.

There’s good evidence that the Himalayas are getting taller, at the rate of about 5 millimeters a year. That’s because the tectonic collision that created the Himalayas 50 million years ago is still happening today.

“It is, geologically speaking, a train wreck that is ongoing,” Daniel Roman, the chief geodesist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Geodetic Survey, told Vox. “So it is worth measuring that and observing how much it is ascending.” An earthquake in 2015 that devastated Nepal and surrounding regions likely also altered the height of the Himalayas.

But another factor in this height change is the way we measure mountains. And specifically that the methodology for finding sea level has evolved over time. Sea level is the base height from which we measure most natural heights on Earth — but it’s an elusive number. It’s far from uniform around the globe, and finding the local sea level requires precise surveying and gravity measurements.

This post by NOAA addresses another possible way of measuring the heights of mountains that avoids the sea level problem, by using Earth’s center as the base. If we use that methodology, some mountains would actually be taller than Mount Everest.

Watch the video above to learn more. You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Help us keep our work free for all by making a financial contribution from as little as $3.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

US intelligence: Russia tried to help, and Iran tried to hurt, Trump’s 2020 reelection

By Alex Ward

Poll: 79 percent of parents want a return to in-person schooling

By Jerusalem Demsas

TikTok surprises users by making personalized ads mandatory

By Sara Morrison

Why mass testing for Covid-19 still matters

By Umair Irfan

Biden’s border policies are under scrutiny. His administration is racing to find solutions.

By Nicole Narea

A guide to the 2021 Oscars, which are still happening

By Alissa Wilkinson